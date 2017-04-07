Discover a Chocolateir in You - Make Your Own Chocolates at Chocolate Venue, India

At Chocolate Venue we tried to change the traditional concept of buying chocolates available in market.Whether you like them or not you only have to choose only from present options. NOW you can make your chocolate own as you like.

-- Imagine that if you get a chance to make your chocolates according to your taste desires and not forced to buy from the available options in market .We feel every one have a hidden chocolateir in her/him.We just want to bring that out .Follow your imaginations and desires to make chocolates according to your likes.We have come out with the two new and easy concepts of buying customized chocolates online in India.Here we give the option of getting written text on chocolates.So that you can send your wishes to your love ones living far from you in the form of choclates.It is really a special one because it is having both a sweet message and some toothsome chocolates.You only have to follow the simple steps to do that;(a) Select the size of the box according to the lenght of the text .(b) Enter the text message to be wtitten on chocolates.(c) Just add to cart and checkout.To start customizing go toJust listen to your taste buds and start customizing the chocolate bar for you :(a) Select from the premium dark ,milk and white chocolate bar base.(b) Choose the toping of availble ingredients like fruits,nuts,candies and 100's of options.(c) Just add to cart and checkout.It is really easy and simple but delicious in nature.