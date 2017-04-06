News By Tag
Small Business Association Names Interpreters Unlimited, Inc. as Minority-Owned Business of the Year
"This recognition as a leading minority-owned business in our local community is both an honor and privilege," said Sayed Ali, president. "Diversity is such a big part of our company culture and business. I can only hope that other minority-owned small businesses will continue to thrive."
As a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), Interpreters Unlimited is involved in the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) and the Vizient Supplier Diversity Program. Locally, Ali is a member of the board of the Muslim Community Center of San Diego and active in the SBA's SCORE Program, where he mentors aspiring entrepreneurs.
"It was my pleasure to nominate Sayed for the SBA Minority-Owned Business of the Year Award for 2017. I have had the honor of working with him in various capacities in contract renewals, new business opportunities and market reach expansion," said Amanda Caraker, proposal writer. "His involvement and dedication to his community and personal attention he gives to each employee is unprecedented."
Interpreters Unlimited is a national foreign language interpretation and translation services company. IU works with hospitals and healthcare networks, schools, government agencies, law firms and corporations to provide qualified linguists in situations where language creates a barrier to effective communication. At present, its network of 9,000 contracted interpreters and translators support services in 200 languages, including American Sign Language.
In addition, Ali has been named as a semifinalist for the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2017.
For more information about Interpreters Unlimited, please visit http://interpretersunlimited.com/
The IU Group of companies include: Interpreters Unlimited, Accessible Communication for the Deaf, Albors & Alnet and Arkansas Spanish Interpreters and Translators, and are headquartered in San Diego, California as a minority owned company. IU Group is committed to providing equal opportunity in the work environment with its diverse team to aid in supplying linguistic and cultural interpretation services to clients. A combined 70 years in the industry has demonstrated a surplus of leadership and best practices, which has helped establish its respected role in the language services community. Its services include language interpretation, document translation and non-emergency medical transportation.
