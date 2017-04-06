CRSS Releases Video on Wall Proposal

CRSS Inc's new video explains their wall proposal, filed last week with ICE, for construction of Trump's "Great Mexico Wall." The video covers cost estimate, routing of the wall, and appearance of the finished 56' foot high by 1500 mile long wall.
CHICAGO - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- CRSS, Inc. just released a video explaining details of their design proposal, filed last week with ICE in Indianapolis, which includes information such as the cost, design, routing, and graphic art depicting their 56 foot tall version of Trump's wall. The wall, which would be about 1500 miles long in CRSS's proposal, would follow existing rights of way so as to result in the confiscation of as little privaate land as possible, and is directed away some distance from the actual border so as to protect livestock, irrigation sources, farmland, and wildlife. The area between the wall and the border itself will be intensively patrolled in this proposal, which also prevents tunneling underneath with ditches and an earth berm at the base of the wall. The classic design is meant to evoke the great walls of history such as Hadrian's wall and the Great Wall of China, and includes Park Service Interpretive Centers at each end. The wall is meant to last centuries, and to unite Americans in celebration of their common culture, language, and values, while the increase border security helps to eliminate the dangers of the black market in border crossing both to Americans and crossers. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ozsG3A04z_U&t=4s