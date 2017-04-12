News By Tag
Pop-Up Art Galleries Open at Pheasant Run to Support St. Charles Arts Council
Elegant opening night reception planned at Pheasant Run as St. Charles Arts Council launches its 5th Annual Student Art Gallery Show. Art lovers and resort guests are invited to this free reception in the pop-up gallery spaces.
"We consider it an honor to support our local art community with these pop-up galleries and we look forward to the many art shows we'll feature throughout the year," says Pheasant Run Resort general manager France Langan. "We're proud to help introduce so many unique talents from our area to the many guests we host, and we applaud the St. Charles Art Council for continuously finding new avenues to showcase these artists," he adds.
The Loft and Street gallery spaces on Bourbon Street are dynamic additions to Pheasant Run's wide variety of dining and entertainment selections. At the inaugural gallery opening, guests will enjoy tasty appetizers and liquid refreshments including beer and wine.
The exhibits showcased at the April 28th reception will remain open to the public and are on sale through May 28th. Hours are 12 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays and Sundays, and 12 to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Pheasant Run will host two more shows with SCAC in September and November and space is available throughout the year for other interested art pop-up display hosts. For full event and exhibit details, please visit the Pheasant Run events page.
Pheasant Run is located at 4051 E. Main Street in St. Charles. For more information visit www.pheasantrun.com or call 800-474-3272.
About Pheasant Run Resort
Pheasant Run Resort is one of the Midwest's largest resorts, located less than an hour from downtown Chicago in historic St. Charles, Illinois and within close proximity to all airports and transportation hubs. The resort features 293 spacious guest rooms, several restaurants, an indoor-outdoor swimming pool, Zanies Comedy Club, Spa Vargas, and an 18-hole golf course. Pheasant Run Resort also offers 88,000 square feet of meeting space including 32meeting rooms, an expo center, four distinct ballrooms, and a 320-seat tiered amphitheater. Pheasant Run is operated by Hostmark Hospitality Group www.hostmark.com. For general information about the resort, call 800.4.PHEASANT or visit www.pheasantrun.com.
About the St Charles Arts Council
The St Charles Arts Council is a 501(c)(3), registered not-for-profit Illinois corporation whose mission is to create an organization that serves and promotes the arts and cultural activities in St. Charles, to the mutual benefit of the arts and the community. The SCAC is staffed entirely by volunteers. Contact the SCAC for information at 630.443.3794 or at info@StCharlesArtsCouncil.org.
