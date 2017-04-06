News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
OneTraction Select Finalists for Artificial Intelligence Hackathon
1) – AI / Machine Learning: Jordan Cheah of Monetize Solutions, is building a Record Linkage with Neural Network Solution, that can learn from examples and experiences. It's core capabilities are precise targeting via prescriptive engagement, micro-segmentation, and analytics, achieving integrated insights via identity linking, and increasing conversion via attribution and scoring. The technology can be applied in a wide range of industries, including Healthcare, Social Media, Security, Financial Services, and Sales & Marketing. The team are based in SF Bay Area led by Jordan who is a recent graduate of Silicon Valley Data Academy, working as an engineer with core experience in Cloud Computing, Machine Learning, Deep Learning and Data Visualization. Read more about the founder at Linkedin.com.
2) – AI / Fin-Tech: Chida Khatua of Equbot, is building a solution that use Augmented Artificial Intelligence to manage Active funds, the technology is leveraging Machine Learning and IBM Watson capability to enable a disruptive way of investing by delivering real time insights to support fundamental equity analysis and portfolio management. And provide access to powerful investment solutions that have historically only been available to the wealthiest investors. The team are based in SF Bay Area led by Khatua who is a recent UC Berkeley graduate with an MBA and a Stanford undergraduate, along past experience as a Founder and leader within Intel and other tech companies. Read more about the founder at Linkedin.com.
3) – AI / Visual Communication: Alli McKee of Make-it-stick intend to solve major opportunity within the productivity space, she want to build a visual communication tool that enables anyone to see and share their ideas by turning text into visuals. The technology helps automate the process to generate slides and deck both for personal and professional needs and can solve major time consuming effort across industries. This can revolutionize how we use keynote and power point. The team are based in SF Bay Area led by Alli who is a recent GSB Stanford graduate with an MBA, who worked as a management consultant at Bain & Company, along past experience in design, programming and education. Read more about the founder at Linkedin.com.
OneTraction's disruptive approach focus on guided execution where founders contribute incrementally on a weekly basis in building their business "not just funding" by taking startups through the stages of building a Beta with validated market fit, gaining traction, and obtaining angel round financing. They offer their program both virtually and at their partner's office space in the heart of Silicon Valley, located a few minutes from the Stanford University campus and Sand Hill Road Top Venture Capitalists. Their unique approach extends to startups not just on-site but globally. Active startups are located across the United States, Canada, France, UK, Germany, and Italy with new finalists extending throughout Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia and MENA.
About US: OneTraction' in-house team is comprised of startup experts with multiple successful exits each. They hail from top schools including Harvard, Stanford and MIT, along their mentor network of nearly 300 experts from across the United States, Canada, EU and Asia which is the largest Ivy school educated mentors network offered by any accelerator in Silicon Valley. Summer batch is open for sign up until June 30, 2016. Interested parties can apply by visiting onetraction.com for more information.Interested founders, investors and partners are welcome to visit One Traction's events page for upcoming Hackathons scheduled at top University and partner's venue across the US, here: http://onetraction.com.
Contact: To learn more about us, please email the company's Media Relations from onetraction.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse