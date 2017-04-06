News By Tag
Media Links and Signiant to Conduct Joint Technology Demonstration at NAB 2017
Media Links, the market leader in media over IP transport solutions and Signiant, the market leader in intelligent file movement software, together announce a joint demonstration in the Media Links booth, at NAB 2017, to transport mission-media files
On display will be Signiant's Manager+Agents™
The demonstration will highlight how media & entertainment carriers, broadcasters and sports producers across the globe can take further advantage of ever-increasing bandwidth available at stadiums and other edge venues to move more and more data in addition to conventional broadcast video and audio signals. All over longer distances, and across borders and continents with faster speeds, throughput and resiliency than ever before.
Manager+Agents™
Media Links' new 10Gb/s Hitless Data capability provides uninterrupted data transport across any network and is accomplished with Media Links' new GbE line card configured for 10Gb/s single port mode, operating over 10GbE trunk modules on the MD8000 media over IP platform. Based on the sequence number and timestamp of individual data packets, any network disturbance is immediately detected, resulting in a seamless (hitless) switchover to a redundant stream.
Set up between the booths of Media Links and AT&T in the upper south hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, a MD8000 media over IP transport network with media servers on each end is provisioned as a 10Gb/s hitless data pipe. Signiant's Manager+Agents software performs file transfers between the servers, while providing administrators control and visibility of file movement via its Manager dashboard. This dashboard will display transfer rates, including throughput and progress of the transfer.
The MD8000 network is also set up with a fiber patch panel in each of its two main fiber network trunks to demonstrate the 10Gb/s Hitless Data feature. Removing any one of the two fiber patches, representing the loss or corruption of one of the lines, shows no interruption of file transfer performance or progress on the Signiant Manager dashboard, highlighting the 10Gb/s hitless feature as it seamlessly switches over to a redundant fiber.
"During live media and sport events, production teams now want significant amounts of supplemental media file content and other data to accompany the live video/audio transmission,"
"Demonstrating Signiant's core competency of moving large files with speed, reliability and security across the Media Links' MD8000 transport platform, now with 10Gb/s Hitless Data, offers a powerful, robust solution for accelerated mission-critical transport of IP-based media files between locations, studios, distribution networks, and across the world, concludes Canavan.
Adds Margaret Craig, CEO of Signiant; "Used by the world's top media & entertainment companies, Signiant's
flagship Manager+Agents solution is the gold standard for automated system-to-system file movement at scale. Showcasing Manager+Agents with Media Links' MD8000 Media over IP transport platform demonstrates the synergy that can be achieved in utilizing both products, particularly for those highest profile, mission critical media events where Media Links solutions are most prevalent."
About Signiant
Signiant's solutions are used by most of the world's top broadcasters, studios, media service providers, sports networks and game developers to facilitate the secure movement of large media files – from pre-production content and mobile news to finished-format movies, trailers and TV episodes – between users, applications and systems. The company's leadership in the cloud era has enabled new use cases and innovative new delivery methods; all built on a foundation of advanced technology that has long been trusted in mission-critical applications.
To learn more about Signiant, please visit http://www.signiant.com.
About Media Links
Founded in 1993 with its headquarters in Kawasaki, Japan, Media Global Links Co., Ltd. is a leading developer and manufacturer of broadcast network infrastructure and media transport solutions. Media Links is the umbrella brand name supported by Media Global Links in Japan, Media Links Inc. in Connecticut, USA, Media Links EMEA in the UK and ML AU Pty Ltd. in Australia. The Company's mission is to offer broadcasters and network providers throughout the world leading edge technology, enabling them to economically transport the complete suite of content signals – 4K, HD/SD video, audio or data - onto their multi-service IP/Ethernet networks. Operating as a pioneer at the forefront of technological innovations and advancements, Media Links provides the only standards based product suite in the market that enables the adoption of media signal types to Telecom standards (IP, Ethernet, SDH, SONET). In 2014, Media Links was awarded a Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award for Standardization and Productization of JPEG2000 (J2K) Interoperability. Media Global Link's common stock is listed and traded on the JASDAQ Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange under the Security Code Number 6659.
For more information, please visit: http://www.medialinks.com
Contact
Delamere Marketing
***@delameremarketing.com
