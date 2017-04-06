 
Industry News





FlatRate Moving to Partner with the 4th Annual Scandal-less Mother's Day

Honorees include Grammy Award winner Melanie Fiona and vlogger Kristina Kuzmic
 
 
BURBANK, Calif. - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- FlatRate Moving (www.flatrate.com) is teaming up with the 4th Annual Scandal-less Mother's Day Brunch. For over 26 years, FlatRate Moving has done exactly what it name suggests, give clients a flat rate for moving thus keeping things simple… Scandal-less even! Their services include residential, commercial and international. "Our mission is to keep things simple, and to provide impeccable service from beginning to end. We like to feel like we pamper our clients when they need it the most", says Joy Karavany, General Manager. The event takes place Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 11am. It will be held at the beautiful Castaway Restaurant in Burbank. In keeping with tradition guests will be pampered with manicures, massages, swag items, a full brunch buffet and bottomless mimosas. The 2017 honorees are Melanie Fiona and Kristina Kuzmic.

Melanie Fiona, is a Canadian R&B recording artist. She was born and raised in Toronto. She started her career in 2002 as part of a Canadian musical girl band trio X-Quisite that was nominated for "R&B/Soul Recording of the Year" for the band's album X-Quisite. She went on to be part of The Renaissance (with rapper Drake), and under the name Syren Hall, recorded reggae songs. Melanie holds two Grammy Awards for "Fool for You" with CeeLo Green. She also has an Eska, Juno and Soul Train Awards all while raising her son born in March of 2016.

Kristina Kuzmic has become a Youtube sensation with her "mom-centric" videos about raising children and juggling all of life's challenges. With over 300 million views across media outlets and websites worldwide, Kristina already has a voice and personality that has proven to be a hit with a massive audience (from young millennials through Gen-Xers and even Baby Boomers).

The Huffington Post referred to Kristina's videos as "Parenting comedy at its finest," and The Inquisitr has praised her "witty charm." People Magazine, Cosmopolitan and Yahoo have all posted articles on her creative parenting advice and unique humor, and media outlets across the country are picking up on her videos and re-posting them.

Past celebrity honorees and attendees include Shaunie O'Neal (VH-1's Basketball Wives Executive Producer), Gwendolyn Osborne-Smith (Price is Right, Meet the Smiths), Simone I. Smith (SIS Jewelry, LL COOL J), Eva Marcille (America's Next Top Model) Brenda Doby Flewellyn (FilmBankers International), Kyla Pratt, Torrei Hart , Shanice (Flex and Shanice) and many others. Please contact Dayna Williams-Hunter (818) 794-9832 or totalexposepr@gmail.com for more information. To purchase tickets please visit https://scandallessbrunch.ticketbud.com

Source:FlatRate Moving
Email:***@fadedmarketing.com Email Verified
