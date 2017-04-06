News By Tag
FlatRate Moving to Partner with the 4th Annual Scandal-less Mother's Day
Honorees include Grammy Award winner Melanie Fiona and vlogger Kristina Kuzmic
Melanie Fiona, is a Canadian R&B recording artist. She was born and raised in Toronto. She started her career in 2002 as part of a Canadian musical girl band trio X-Quisite that was nominated for "R&B/Soul Recording of the Year" for the band's album X-Quisite. She went on to be part of The Renaissance (with rapper Drake), and under the name Syren Hall, recorded reggae songs. Melanie holds two Grammy Awards for "Fool for You" with CeeLo Green. She also has an Eska, Juno and Soul Train Awards all while raising her son born in March of 2016.
Kristina Kuzmic has become a Youtube sensation with her "mom-centric"
The Huffington Post referred to Kristina's videos as "Parenting comedy at its finest," and The Inquisitr has praised her "witty charm." People Magazine, Cosmopolitan and Yahoo have all posted articles on her creative parenting advice and unique humor, and media outlets across the country are picking up on her videos and re-posting them.
Past celebrity honorees and attendees include Shaunie O'Neal (VH-1's Basketball Wives Executive Producer), Gwendolyn Osborne-Smith (Price is Right, Meet the Smiths), Simone I. Smith (SIS Jewelry, LL COOL J), Eva Marcille (America's Next Top Model) Brenda Doby Flewellyn (FilmBankers International)
