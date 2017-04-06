News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New Office Open and FREE Hypnosis Assessments
Experiential Hypnosis Ltd.
For more details contact;
Steve Woods, Experiential Hypnosis Ltd. Office 201 – Regus Watling Court, Orbital Plaza, Watling Street, Cannock. WS11 0EL
Tel: 08000 599 727 / 07828 971 058
Email: steve@experiential-
Web: www.experiential-
Cannock, Staffordshire. 12th April 2017
New Office Open and FREE Hypnosis Assessments
From the 3rd April 2017 Steve Woods, Hypnotist and Director at Experiential Hypnosis Ltd has been operating from a base in Cannock. For the last 12 years Steve has worked mobile and will continue to do so but having a therapy room and office will allow more offerings, in particular for people who are maybe a little unsure of Hypnosis and Hypnotherapy but would benefit from the help.
With free parking the office is located in the Regus office suites adjacent to the Holiday Inn on Watling Street.
"The new location allows us to offer several enhancements to the successful Hypnosis work already being offered" says Steve. "We have negotiated a rate with the hotel to allow clients to visit for intensive life changing Hypnosis over the course of a few days, stay at the hotel and enjoy the Staffordshire countryside in their downtime."
FREE Hypnosis Assessments. Many people are unsure of Hypnosis and indeed if they can even be Hypnotised. Experiential Hypnosis Ltd have now introduced the opportunity for people to visit for a short taster of Hypnosis and to discuss their goals and how they want to change their life, "to become unstuck" added Steve.
Short workshops are also being offered on subjects such as 'Sleep', 'Stress Release and Relaxation', 'Learn Self Hypnosis' and 'Business Focus and Motivation'. "The workshops are quite small to allow for near one to one attention but at a much lower cost than one to one sessions. The participants will also learn tools to use after the session as well as an audio recording to listen to where appropriate"
Steve offers Hypnosis and Hypnotherapy for many therapeutic purposes as well as the fascinating area of Past Life Regression for clients who wish to investigate previous lives and learn more about themselves and why they are the way they are (as well as areas to change).
To book a FREE Hypnosis Assessment there is an interactive booking service on the company website – www.experiential-
Notes for editors
1. Steve Woods has been a qualified Hypnotist and helping people for over 12 years. He discovered how much help Hypnosis can be following an interest in self development during a career in Sales. Steve specialises in working with Businesses and Business People as well as the spiritual area of Past Life Regression. Because of his work and many successes Steve is asked to use Hypnosis to help with many health-related issues.
2. Steve's qualifications are a diploma in Hypnotherapy and as a Registered Hypnotist and Chinosis Coach with the Academy of Hypnotic Arts.
3. Suitable photographs can be found at - https://dl.dropboxusercontent.com/
Registered Office:
Experiential Hypnosis Ltd.
Office 201 – Regus Watling Court
Orbital Plaza
Watling Street
Cannock
WS11 0EL
Registered Company: 7641560
Directors: J. Steve Woods & Ruth H. Woods
Contact
Steve Woods
***@experiential-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse