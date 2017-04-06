News By Tag
Central Hotels Appoints Dynamic Hospitality to Operate F&B Outlets at its Hotels in Palm Jumeirah
Central Hotels has signed an agreement with Dynamic Hospitality to operate and manage food and beverage outlets
Dynamic Hospitality is the food and beverage arm of Al Aroud investment and aims to bring leading multinational brands into the UAE and other parts of the Middle East region to capitalize on the market opportunities. Mr Saleh Al Aroud, said, "We are passionately committed to serve superior products and are very excited to offer our services to Central Hotels at two of its spectacular hotels in iconic locations such as The Palm and Business Bay. Our objective is to offer compelling concepts and outstanding service catering to both local tastes and international standards.
As part of the agreement with Central Hotel, Dynamic Hospitality will look after the F&B operations at the 284-keys Bay Central Hotel located at The Burj Khalifa district as well as the 208-keys Central Hotel in The Palm. Both properties are in the 4-stars category and are scheduled to open in 2017.
Mr Ammar Kanaan, General Manager of Central Hotels, stressed, "Our aim with Central Hotels has been to provide local know-how with modern comforts, creating value for our guests and associates. Though we have just begun our foray into hospitality we have seen a terrific response from both our guests as well as developers. Hence, we deem it necessary to provide the very best in terms of product, quality, and service to our customers."
Visit Central Hotels stand# HC1212 at Arabian Travel Market in Sheikh Saeed Hall, Dubai World Trade Centre from 24 – 27 April, 2017.
About Central Hotels
Central Hotels has very quickly established itself as a reputed hotel management group in the UAE with its flagship property First Central Hotel Suites located in Barsha Heights (TECOM) near Sheikh Zayed Road. Featuring 524 apartments equipped with top-notch facilities, it offers travelers the best of Arabian hospitality in the heart of Dubai. Building up on this amazing success, the brand is now poised to expand its footprint in the GCC targeting Saudi Arabia and the UAE as the primary markets for growth.
For more information about First Central Hotel Suites visit www.firstcentraldubai.com
