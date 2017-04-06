News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Every Finisher Gets a Ham at the Hams and Hamstrings 5K
Company keeps true to their mantra that everyone is a bigwig
"People love to go to 5K races that offer unique themes or prizes," said Curtis Claar, the event director for the race. "This sort of thing seems to make the event more fun and more memorable. No other race I've seen offers hams to every finisher. Pies, glasses, belt buckles, bacon: yes. But not ham that I've found anywhere else." In past years, only the top finishers received hams. This year, all finishers will get a mini ham that can serve two to three people.
The Hams and Hamstrings 5K, billed as "Colorado's Easter Day 5K," is open to serious runners, walkers, teens and families. The morning also features a pre-start costume contest and a pre-start Easter devotional from a ministry student at the Nazarene Bible College.
The event has drawn around 400 runners each year it's been held since 2012. "We hope to hit 650 this year," Claar said. This year the event is the RRCA State Championship 5K Non-Road Race for Colorado as well as an official qualifier for the BolderBOULDER 10K.
The Hams and Hamstrings course has been certified by USATF, the national governing association for track and field, long-distance running and race walking in the United States. Certification number for the course is CO17002DCR. The purpose of the USATF course certification program is to produce race courses of accurately measured distances. Certification is very important to the average road racer, as well as those of exceptional speed. Most runners like to compare performances run on different courses, and such comparisons are difficult if course distances are not reliable. No one can truly establish a personal best if the course distance is not accurate. "The extra effort and expense to certify our course ensures a quality experience for all participants,"
A portion of the race revenue after costs will go to the Pride Soccer Club. Complete race information and registration for the race is available at http://www.hamsandhamstrings.com
About Bigwig Races
Bigwig Races LLC was formed to create valuable sponsorship and promotional opportunities for businesses of all sizes by professionally producing 5K and 10K races. The Bigwig Races model ensures that every race is effective, both as a promotional vehicle and as a competitive sporting event to support community ﬁtness. We leverage years of experience in advertising, publishing, process improvement, accounting, sales, event planning, and project management. Our principals also enjoy running in local and regional races and have participated in hundreds of races, some as sponsored athletes. Complete information about Bigwig Races is available by calling (719) 362-3306 or by visiting http://www.bigwigraces.com
About the Road Runners Club of America
The Road Runners Club of America is the oldest and largest national association of running organizations dedicated to growing the sport of running since 1958. The RRCA champions the development of community-based running clubs and events that serve runners of all ages and abilities in pursuit of health and competition. The RRCA vision is for organized and active running clubs and events in every community. Complete information about the RRCA is available by visiting http://www.rrca.org
Contact
Bigwig Races
***@bigwigraces.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse