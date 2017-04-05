Moss Promotes Jeff Callahan to Vice President/Project Executive

Jeff Callahan

End

-- Moss has promoted Jeff Callahan to vice president/project executive. Callahan, who has more than 17 years of experience in construction, first joined Moss in 2005 as an assistant project manager.In his new capacity, Callahan will oversee all phases of construction, including client development, preconstruction, budgeting, scheduling, staffing, construction operations and project close-outs."Jeff is an invaluable member of our team," said Scott Moss, president of Moss. "His extensive experience in so many sectors of construction, including health care, education, mixed-use and residential, make him the ideal candidate for this position."Callahan studied construction management at Florida International University. He is an active member of Associated Builders and Contractors and the Construction Association of South Florida. Callahan resides in Miami.Moss (www.mosscm.com)is a national privately held construction firm providing innovative solutions resulting in award-winning projects. With nine regional offices from Hawai'i to the Caribbean, Moss focuses on construction management at-risk, design-build, and public-private partnerships. The company's diverse portfolio encompasses a wide range of sectors, including luxury high-rise residential, landmark mixed-use developments, hospitality, primary and higher education, justice and solar energy. Moss prides itself on a strong entrepreneurial culture that honors safety, quality, client engagement and employee development. Its employees consistently rank Moss as one of the best places to work.