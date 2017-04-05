News By Tag
* Moss
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Moss Promotes Jeff Callahan to Vice President/Project Executive
In his new capacity, Callahan will oversee all phases of construction, including client development, preconstruction, budgeting, scheduling, staffing, construction operations and project close-outs.
"Jeff is an invaluable member of our team," said Scott Moss, president of Moss. "His extensive experience in so many sectors of construction, including health care, education, mixed-use and residential, make him the ideal candidate for this position."
Callahan studied construction management at Florida International University. He is an active member of Associated Builders and Contractors and the Construction Association of South Florida. Callahan resides in Miami.
About Moss:
Moss (www.mosscm.com)
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse