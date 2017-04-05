 
Industry News





Rising Star of the Art World Debuts New Web Site

Christopher Burns Showcases New Oils, Prints Depicting the OLD WEST
 
 
Christopher Burns
Christopher Burns
TUCSON, Ariz. - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Christopher Burns, a rising star of the Art World, has announced the debut of his new web site which features Western oil paintings and prints, all of which are now offered for sale.  Burns, who has been judged into and appeared in numerous art shows, says that his extensive portfolio of many years is on display on the Web site.  Included are oils of the horses that Burns has owned and trained, portraits of "cowboys," self-portraits, buffaloes, cattle, and other animals one would expect to see on a ranch.

"My art is strictly representational of America," says Burns, who, only last year, turned down an all expense-paid appearance at a European art fair.  "My art stories the Old West, representative of the days when Jesse James and Wyatt Earp lived," he says.

Burns notes that several interior designers are now hanging oils of horses in their clients' living rooms, exemplary of how Americans are embracing the time of the Old West, when life was far less complex than it is today.

Burns grew up in New York, but rather than depicting life in the Big Apple State, he chose to glorify the Old West in his art work.  Burns has owned ranches, trained horses and won numerous awards for his horse riding abilities.

Burns' art can be seen, admired and purchased at: https://www.classicalwerxofart.com/

