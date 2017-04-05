News By Tag
Rising Star of the Art World Debuts New Web Site
Christopher Burns Showcases New Oils, Prints Depicting the OLD WEST
"My art is strictly representational of America," says Burns, who, only last year, turned down an all expense-paid appearance at a European art fair. "My art stories the Old West, representative of the days when Jesse James and Wyatt Earp lived," he says.
Burns notes that several interior designers are now hanging oils of horses in their clients' living rooms, exemplary of how Americans are embracing the time of the Old West, when life was far less complex than it is today.
Burns grew up in New York, but rather than depicting life in the Big Apple State, he chose to glorify the Old West in his art work. Burns has owned ranches, trained horses and won numerous awards for his horse riding abilities.
Burns' art can be seen, admired and purchased at: https://www.classicalwerxofart.com/
