 
News By Tag
* Adonis King
* Podcast
* Itunes
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765


Adonis King Brings Back 'King Talk' Podcast

 
 
King Talk Podcast by Adonis King
King Talk Podcast by Adonis King
LOS ANGELES - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Adonis King will be full time hosting radio show "KingTalk" and bringing it to the next level. "KingTalk" began in 2016 on iTunes Podcast's in Los Angeles, but will now operate as a weekly podcast.

King will be partnering with fashion blogger Mychal Matt to discuss everything from enterpreneurship to fashion, and celebrities each week. They'll also turn to experts and callers to round out the show's topics.

"I am super excited to bring back KingTalk podcast because we had a lot of fun and success with the podcast. I think listeners will like it better now that they get to be apart of the show. We have alot of celebrity guest for listners to ask questions and much more'" King said in a press release.

Besides lending his voice to the project, King will be offering fans a chance to see how things work. The podcast will eventually be videotaped and broadcast at a later date via Play.It's, Live Stream, or YouTube channel. King will also stream the first 10-15 minutes of each podcast via Facebook Live once the video portion goes into effect.

Visit https://AdonisKing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@lafashionshowcase.com
Posted By:***@lafashionshowcase.com Email Verified
Tags:Adonis King, Podcast, Itunes
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 11, 2017
LA Fashion Showcase PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share