Adonis King Brings Back 'King Talk' Podcast
King will be partnering with fashion blogger Mychal Matt to discuss everything from enterpreneurship to fashion, and celebrities each week. They'll also turn to experts and callers to round out the show's topics.
"I am super excited to bring back KingTalk podcast because we had a lot of fun and success with the podcast. I think listeners will like it better now that they get to be apart of the show. We have alot of celebrity guest for listners to ask questions and much more'" King said in a press release.
Besides lending his voice to the project, King will be offering fans a chance to see how things work. The podcast will eventually be videotaped and broadcast at a later date via Play.It's, Live Stream, or YouTube channel. King will also stream the first 10-15 minutes of each podcast via Facebook Live once the video portion goes into effect.
Visit https://AdonisKing.com
