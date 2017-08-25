New York Fashion Week: September 2017 Schedule

 
MANHATTAN, N.Y. - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- New york fashion showcase today announced the preliminary september 2017 schedule for new york fashion week: nyfs will take place september 10th at punto space in the heart of new york, during the fashion week seasons in ny.

new york fashion week: the shows will feature the collections of designers including: anna sui, anniesa hasibuan, asia fashion collection, badgley mischka, bibhu mohapatra, calvin luo, chiara boni la petite robe, chloe gosselin, chocheng, christopher esber, concept korea, creatures of the wind, cushnie et ochs, dan liu, dennis basso, desigual, dion lee, erin fetherston, fashion hong kong, francesca liberatore, georgine, gypsy sport, hakan akkaya, icb, jenny packham, jeremy scott, jonathan simkhai, julianna bass, lanyu, leanne marshall, libertine, marcel ostertag, marchesa, michael costello, naeem khan, namilia, nicholas k, nicole miller, nina tiari, noon by noor, oscar de la renta & monse, prabal gurung, romeo hunte, rookie usa, rta, son jung wan, tadashi shoji, taoray wang, telfar, theatre products, tome, vivienne hu, vivienne tam, and xuly bet

The following designers will be presented by nyfs and made at new york fashion week: the shows: adam selman, beaufille, brock collection, chromat, adonis king and the blonds

Nyfs: lead partners punto space, tao group, brandi maxiell cosmetics, black bird rsvp, switcher studio, will present the showsand official media partner vogue/glamour mexico.

The digital home for nyfs: will be lafsproduction.net and @lafashionshowcase across instagram, twitter and facebook, which will feature exclusive designer content, live streams and archives of designer shows, and social activations during the week and throughout the year.

###

about nyfs

Nyfs is a global leader in sports, events, media and fashion, operating in more than 30 countries. Our models are scouted from several notable agencies. Nyfs production will be working alongside models to place talent for the show. Model scout: mizz b is one of the scout's and casting directors we will work with mizz b casts for mara hoffman, img, uberliss, beach bunny, luli fama, buffalo daid bitton and under armour.

