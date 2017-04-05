News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
AGC to Feature a Variety of New Products at AIA 2017 – Booth #3463
Energy Saving, Durable, and Decorative Glass Products All On Display
ENERGY SAVING
· Energy Select® 23 is AGC's newest high performance low-e glass. Comprised of a triple-silver coating on a clear substrate, it delivers a solar heat gain coefficient (SHGC) of 0.23, with a high visible light transmission (VLT) of 50%. Energy Select 23 meets the latest demands for high-level energy efficiency, natural daylighting, and the ever-increasing demand for more neutral, bluer aesthetics.
DURABLE
· Luxclear™ Protect is AGC's new anti-corrosion glass. Designed for a wide variety of applications, both commercial and residential, this new coating technology is primarily used for shower enclosures to keep the glass looking clean and clear longer—protecting the end user's investment long-term. In fact, Luxclear Protect comes with a Limited Lifetime Warranty.
DECORATIVE
· Lacobel® T is a temperable back-painted float glass that is produced using a high-quality environmentally friendly paint. Featuring an attractive palette of 10 glossy colors, Lacobel T can be used for both interior and exterior applications.
· Matelac® T is a temperable back-painted acid-etched glass using the same high-quality environmentally friendly paint. Featuring a palette of 10 satin colors, Matelac T can also be used for interior and exterior applications.
Lacobel and Matelac are the annealed complements in the AGC family of back-painted decorative glass, designed for interior applications only—each available in a range of 20 contemporary colors. Together, they seamlessly combine glossy and satin finishes, enabling designers to play with combinations shade-by-shade. These brands are also Cradle to Cradle Bronze certified.
Visit AGC at AIA Booth #3463 to learn more about these new products, and the company's complete range of commercial, residential and interior glazing solutions.
About AGC Glass North America
AGC Glass North America is one of the largest manufacturers of glass and glass-related products in North America, offering a broad selection of flat glass for architectural, interior and residential applications. AGC glass products are available through an extensive network of glass fabricators and window manufacturers in the U.S. and Canada. AGC Glass North America is part of the AGC Group, employing more than 50,000 worldwide in approximately 30 countries. As a global company, AGC has access to many resources to allow the company to constantly develop new products and go Beyond Glass™. To learn more, contact us at info@us.agc.com.
Media Contact
Nick Murosky
Director of Public Relations
412-831-1959 x123
nick@larsonobrien.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse