Billy Klein Interviews for NAMM Oral Library
Hybrid Studios owner discusses Orange County recording industry
"It was an awesome and humbling experience to be interviewed by NAMM," said Billy Klein, "It was a great chance to discuss local music and share my perspective on Orange County's growth as a hub for the music industry."
The NAMM oral history archives and shares stories of people across the industry, including music retailers and independent music stores worldwide, authors on the subject of music, and innovators in the field, including B. B. King, Roy Clark, Joe Morello and Herbie Hancock. You can check out Billy's interview at the link on NAMM's website:
https://www.namm.org/
About Hybrid Studios
Hybrid Studios is a fully integrated multimedia production facility in Orange County, CA. Not only does Hybrid feature a state-of-the-
For more information on Hybrid Studios, please visit http://www.hybridstudiosca.com/
Contact
Amy Burton
***@hybridstudiosca.com
