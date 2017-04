Billy Klein Interviews for NAMM Oral Library

Hybrid Studios owner discusses Orange County recording industry

National Associates of Music Merchants INC.

Contact

Amy Burton

***@hybridstudiosca.com Amy Burton

End

-- During an Artist Relations pre-NAMM event hosted by Hybrid Studios in January, studio co-owner Billy Klein received the honor of being interviewed for the NAMM oral history program. The piece centers on Hybrid's place in the local music scene, highlighting the studio's unique business model for an Orange County studio."It was an awesome and humbling experience to be interviewed by NAMM," said Billy Klein, "It was a great chance to discuss local music and share my perspective on Orange County's growth as a hub for the music industry."The NAMM oral history archives and shares stories of people across the industry, including music retailers and independent music stores worldwide, authors on the subject of music, and innovators in the field, including B. B. King, Roy Clark, Joe Morello and Herbie Hancock. You can check out Billy's interview at the link on NAMM's website:https://www.namm.org/library/oral-history/billy-kleinHybrid Studios is a fully integrated multimedia production facility in Orange County, CA. Not only does Hybrid feature a state-of-the-art analog & digital recording studio; it also boasts a massive sound stage, including a pre-lit cyclorama. Equipped with the best gear and an experienced staff, Hybrid provides a variety of products and services to clients across the creative spectrum from recording, mixing and mastering to video and photography.For more information on Hybrid Studios, please visit http://www.hybridstudiosca.com/