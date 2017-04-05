 
CTM Media Group Expands Visitor Media Network with InfoMaps Trade Agreement

 
 
STAMFORD, Conn. - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- CTM Media Group today announced an agreement with RSW Advertising to take over the distribution and sales of the popular InfoMaps visitor publications and InfoBoards. The agreement allows CTM to focus on their core visitor out-of-home advertising and distribution business while partnering with RSW Advertising who will now manage the webhosting services previously inherited by CTM with the ECAPE purchase in 2016.

"CTM is delighted to be able to grow our visitor publication distribution on the Cape through the partnership with RSW Advertising and InfoMaps", said Peter Magaro, President of CTM Media Group.  "We are excited to continue the great tradition of the InfoMaps and InfoBoards connecting Cape Cod visitors to fun experiences."

The InfoMaps product line fit perfectly with CTM's core competency and expands CTM's annual visitor publication upwards of 4 million. The infoMaps are small, easy to carry maps that offer regional advertising and points of interest to tourists and visitors of the area. Distributed on ferries and ports, Chambers of Commerce, and at Visitor's Centers, CTM's new InfoMaps and sister product line, InfoBoards offer visitors and tourists high visibility at a point in time when they are most receptive to marketing communications.

"We are excited to see InfoMaps and InfoBoards become part of an expanded media network that can offer a diverse range of solutions for our customers," stated Ric McConkey  of RSW Advertising. "When we decided to explore a trade of our business, it was very important for us to choose a company that would uphold our commitment to quality and service, and most importantly was committed to the people and businesses of Cape Cod.  We believe CTM is the ideal company to do this, as well as bring new ideas and solutions the local visitor marketing community."

For questions regarding CTM's visitor marketing services or to take advantage or CTM's advertising opportunities call 800.888.2974, email info@ctmmedia.com or visit www.ctmmediagroup.com

About CTM Media Group
CTM Media Group Inc. is owned and operated by IDW Media Holdings Inc. ( OTC Pink Markets: IDWM).  CTM Media Group Inc. is one of North America's largest distributors of visitor information.  With a comprehensive visitor out-of-home network encompassing 18,000 information centers and 440 award-winning touch screen displays, CTM influences visitors when they are on their way or have arrived at their destination. Set in major visitor markets, CTM's visitor out of home network includes information displays at hotels, attractions, convention centers, transportation centers, sport shops, colleges and universities.  For additional information visit http://www.ctmmediagroup.com

