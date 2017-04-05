 
FIU Announces the Naming of the Moss School of Construction, Infrastructure and Sustainability

 
 
MIAMI - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- On April 1, FIU announced the naming of the Moss School of Construction, Infrastructure and Sustainability, formerly FIU's College of Engineering and Computing, in recognition of the Moss Foundation's historic $10 million gift to the university, its largest ever.

"FIU equipped me with the skills to succeed in my profession, and I am humbled that through the foundation we are able to extend this opportunity to students who are passionate and eager to be part of the construction industry," said Chad Moss, president of the Moss Foundation. "As a proud class of '94 alumnus, I am excited for the upcoming academic reorganization of the school to reflect the industry's new methods and approaches for development."

A portion of the donation will be used to create the Moss Foundation Scholarship Endowment to support students who are first-generation college attendees, veterans, or foster care youth. The scholarships include: Gary Wilson Memorial Scholarship, Ron Dunn Memorial Scholarship, Freedom Warrior Scholarship, Kevin Love Fostering Success Scholarship and the Sasha Seco Women in Construction Scholarship.

"Chad Moss has shown incredible vision and entrepreneurship in Miami and across the country," said FIU President Mark B. Rosenberg. "This generous and history-making donation will help us educate a new generation of construction professionals who will have an impact on our community and beyond."

In addition to the scholarship endowment, a portion of the donation will be used to create the Moss Endowed Chair in Construction Management to attract and retain a nationally distinguished director for the school.

Funds will also be used to support research initiatives, technological improvements and academic endeavors through the Moss School of Construction, Infrastructure and Sustainability.

"I encourage all FIU alumni and South Florida business leaders to solidify your relationship with FIU," Moss said. "If you want success in South Florida, you need FIU graduates to make it happen."

Moss was named this year's FIU Alumnus of the Year during the school's Torch Awards Gala on April 1.

About Moss Foundation, Inc.:

Moss Foundation, Inc. (http://mosscm.com/about-moss/moss-foundations/) is a 501(C)3 organization dedicated to assisting non-profit organizations and communities throughout the nation under the leadership of President Chad Moss. Created by Moss & Associates, a national privately held construction firm headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the foundation prides itself in giving back to the community and enhancing its surrounding areas.

About Moss:

Moss & Associates (www.mosscm.com) is a national privately held construction firm providing innovative solutions resulting in award-winning projects. With nine regional offices from Hawai'i to the Caribbean, Moss focuses on construction management at-risk, design-build, and public-private partnerships. The company's diverse portfolio encompasses a wide range of sectors, including luxury high-rise residential, landmark mixed-use developments, hospitality, primary and higher education, justice and solar energy. Moss prides itself on a strong entrepreneurial culture that honors safety, quality, client engagement and employee development. Its employees consistently rank Moss as one of the best places to work.
Source:Moss & Associates
Email:***@wraggcasas.com Email Verified
Tags:Moss & Associates, Fiu
Industry:Education
Location:Miami - Florida - United States
