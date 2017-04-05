News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Daniel Alexander To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday April 19th, 2017
Singer/Entertainer Daniel Alexander will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live radio/tv show Wednesday April 19th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com Radio | Visit www.jimmystarshow.com.
Daniel has noticed big changes in the music industry since he began recording 6 years ago. In the beginning of his career, producers tried to force their vision of what he needed to act, dress and sound like. Fearing his music would lose it's identity, Daniel resolved to remain true to his artistry. "The freedom to express myself honestly is what makes me relatable."
After everything is said and done, Daniel says it is life's hurdles that make us powerful. He also believes that he is a current representation of the new generation that allows an artist such as himself to exist. "Today's youth are the first to realize that music doesn't have to be black and white." Life, heartache and passion are the three main ingredients that inspire Daniel's songwriting.
His first single "Down" off of his upcoming EP is a sexually charged song about what happens when lust meets love. It is reminiscent of old school R&B yet, powered by a Pop undertone that is guaranteed to speak to a diverse audience.
The Jimmy Star Show is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Daniel Alexander and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with him about his career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!
To hear/watch Daniel Alexander live on The Jimmy Star Show tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday April 19th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!
Follow the Jimmy Star Show on Twitter @jimmystarshow
Follow Daniel Alexander on Twitter @DAlexanderSings
The official website for Daniel Alexander may be found at http://www.dalexanderonline.com
The official website for The Jimmy Star Show may be found at http://www.jimmystarshow.com
The official site for W4CY Radio may be found at http://www.w4cy.com
The Jimmy Star is syndicated and can be heard on the following radio stations:
http://www.W4CY.com in Wellington, Florida
http://www.HamiltonRadio.net in Trenton, New Jersey
http://www.K4HD.com Los Angeles, CA
http://www.iheart.com/
http://www.audioboom.com/
http://www.soundcloud.com/
https://itunes.apple.com/
https://www.jimmystarshow.podomatic.com
https://www.spreaker.com/
https://plus.google.com/
http://www.stitcher.com/
Contact
The Jimmy Star Show
jimmystar@jimmystarshow.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse