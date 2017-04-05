 
News By Tag
* Daniel Alexander
* Jimmy Star Show
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765

Daniel Alexander To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday April 19th, 2017

Singer/Entertainer Daniel Alexander will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live radio/tv show Wednesday April 19th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com Radio | Visit www.jimmystarshow.com.
 
 
Daniel Alexander on The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
Daniel Alexander on The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Daniel Alexander
* Jimmy Star Show

Industry:
* Music

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

NEW YORK - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Daniel Alexander will be a featured guest on The Jimmy Star Show live radio/tv show hosted by King of Cool Jimmy Star along with Cool Man About Town Ron Russell to debut his single "Beautiful",  his career and the entertainment industries at large. The Jimmy Star Show is tv/radio's coolest hit show, featuring the coolest in music, entertainment, fashion and pop culture, all from a fun industry insider perspective in a completely live, unedited fast-paced two-hour conversational format.

Daniel has noticed big changes in the music industry since he began recording 6 years ago. In the beginning of his career, producers tried to force their vision of what he needed to act, dress and sound like. Fearing his music would lose it's identity, Daniel resolved to remain true to his artistry. "The freedom to express myself honestly is what makes me relatable."

After everything is said and done, Daniel says it is life's hurdles that make us powerful. He also believes that he is a current representation of the new generation that allows an artist such as himself to exist. "Today's youth are the first to realize that music doesn't have to be black and white." Life, heartache and passion are the three main ingredients that inspire Daniel's songwriting.

His first single "Down" off of his upcoming EP is a sexually charged song about what happens when lust meets love. It is reminiscent of old school R&B yet, powered by a Pop undertone that is guaranteed to speak to a diverse audience.

The Jimmy Star Show is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Daniel Alexander and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with him about his career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!

To hear/watch Daniel Alexander live on The Jimmy Star Show tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday April 19th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!

Follow the Jimmy Star Show on Twitter @jimmystarshow

Follow Daniel Alexander on Twitter @DAlexanderSings

The official website for Daniel Alexander may be found at http://www.dalexanderonline.com

The official website for The Jimmy Star Show may be found at http://www.jimmystarshow.com

The official site for W4CY Radio may be found at http://www.w4cy.com

The Jimmy Star is syndicated and can be heard on the following radio stations:

http://www.W4CY.com in Wellington, Florida

http://www.HamiltonRadio.net in Trenton, New Jersey

http://www.K4HD.com Los Angeles, CA

http://www.iheart.com/show/The-Jimmy-Star-Show/

http://www.audioboom.com/jimmystarshow

http://www.soundcloud.com/jimmystarshow

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-jimmy-star-show/id532912477?mt=2

https://www.jimmystarshow.podomatic.com

https://www.spreaker.com/show/the_jimmy_star_show

https://plus.google.com/105717043487953174915/posts

http://www.stitcher.com/podcast/jimmy-star-show/spookshowtv-the-jimmy-sta

Contact
The Jimmy Star Show
jimmystar@jimmystarshow.com
End
Source:The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
Email:***@jimmystarshow.com Email Verified
Tags:Daniel Alexander, Jimmy Star Show
Industry:Music
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Jimmy Star Show News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share