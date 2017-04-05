 
VisAcuity.com Is First to Offer Porsche Design® P'8811 Reading Tools

 
 
Porsche Design P’8811 reading glasses from VisAcuity.com
Porsche Design P’8811 reading glasses from VisAcuity.com
 
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- VisAcuity.com has introduced the Porsche Design P'8811, a reading glasses design recreated from the legendary signature style of the late Dr. Ferdinand Alexander Porsche.  Dr. Porsche is famous for the Porsche 911 sports car built for the needs of the driver. Porsche eyewear is unique in its user-focused functionality like all Porsche products," according to VisAcuity.com proprietor, Mark Levit.


Levit added, "Porsche Design's classic masterpiece P'8811 Reading Tools were crafted originally for the German market and VisAcuity.com is proud to be been selected to lead the limited time US online product launch."

According to Levit, the Porsche Design P'8811 is the newest addition to the exclusive high-end Porsche Design collection of reading glasses. The introduction is consistent with VisAcuity.com's commitment to the coolest possible reading glasses for young-thinking adults.

These elegant, extravagant eyeglasses feature clean lines, timeless design, exceptional craftsmanship, and unparalleled optical performance, the result of fine Rodenstock polycarbonate lenses. The super-antireflective coating and the scratch-resistant coating ensure an uninterrupted optical experience.

Both the frame and temples of Porsche Design's P'8811 consist of Japanese titanium, the finest titanium in the world. The characteristic Porsche Design signature has been embossed on the outside of the left-hand temple.

The Porsche Design P'8811 (https://visacuity.com/Porsche-Design-p8811-B-Reading-Tool...) arrives with the exclusive Porsche Design case and microfiber cloth. It's packaging and certificate of authenticity are worthy of design awards, too, concluded Levit.

Magnification options for the Porsche Design P'8811 reading glasses (https://visacuity.com/) include +1.00 to +2.50 diopters, each available in black, gunmetal, and gold and are available only at VisAcuity.com.

Mark Levit
VisAcuity.com LLC
***@visacuity.com
Source:
***@visacuity.com
