News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
VisAcuity.com Is First to Offer Porsche Design® P'8811 Reading Tools
Levit added, "Porsche Design's classic masterpiece P'8811 Reading Tools were crafted originally for the German market and VisAcuity.com is proud to be been selected to lead the limited time US online product launch."
According to Levit, the Porsche Design P'8811 is the newest addition to the exclusive high-end Porsche Design collection of reading glasses. The introduction is consistent with VisAcuity.com's commitment to the coolest possible reading glasses for young-thinking adults.
These elegant, extravagant eyeglasses feature clean lines, timeless design, exceptional craftsmanship, and unparalleled optical performance, the result of fine Rodenstock polycarbonate lenses. The super-antireflective coating and the scratch-resistant coating ensure an uninterrupted optical experience.
Both the frame and temples of Porsche Design's P'8811 consist of Japanese titanium, the finest titanium in the world. The characteristic Porsche Design signature has been embossed on the outside of the left-hand temple.
The Porsche Design P'8811 (https://visacuity.com/
Magnification options for the Porsche Design P'8811 reading glasses (https://visacuity.com/
Contact
Mark Levit
VisAcuity.com LLC
***@visacuity.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse