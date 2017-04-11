News By Tag
Ascensus Hosts 2nd Annual Ascend Education Conference
Firm Provides Savings Plan Professionals with Leading-Edge Training Program and Networking Opportunities
As a respected leader in the retirement and college savings industry, Ascensus has been providing education and training for financial organizations for nearly 40 years. It had historically held two separate training events: Fall Forum and IRA Supertrain®. In 2016, the firm streamlined its seminar offerings with the introduction of Ascend.
The Ascend education conference provides retirement, health, and education savings plan professionals from financial organizations across the nation with regulatory insight, training, and networking opportunities. It features an interactive learning environment, allowing attendees to choose from over 40 courses covering IRAs, HSAs, employer-sponsored retirement plans, and thought-provoking industry topics.
Attendees have the flexibility to choose their curriculum based on their skill level and interests. Ascend attendees may also obtain the Certified IRA Specialist (CIS) I or CIS II designations and earn continuing education credits for many additional industry designations.
This year's featured speakers will focus on the changes the savings plan industry has seen with the start of a new political administration. How does recent legislation stand to impact how financial organizations service their clients? How do attitudes toward saving differ across generations, and how can banks and credit unions help younger savers make informed decisions? Ascensus' industry experts and conference attendees will explore these questions and more.
After its successful debut in 2016, the Ascend free mobile app will again be available for download to help attendees personalize their conference experience. App users can manage their education schedule, access Ascend 2017 course content, and interact with other attendees directly from their mobile device.
This year's conference schedule is as follows:
· June 19-21, 2017 - Hyatt Regency, Jersey City, New Jersey
· September 18-20, 2017 - Intercontinental Hotel, New Orleans, Louisiana
· November 13-15, 2017 - Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter, San Diego, California
"While the regulations governing our industry have evolved, bank and credit union clients continue to look to these financial organizations for their expertise," states Steve Christenson, Ascensus' executive vice president of retirement and health plan services. "Ascend is designed to ensure that the professionals who service these clients can continue to offer helpful, accurate, and compliant guidance to savers of all ages. We look forward to helping our partners receive the education and insight they need to help their clients and members plan for the future."
About Ascensus
Ascensus is the largest independent retirement and college savings services provider in the United States, helping over 7 million Americans save for the future. With more than 35 years of experience, the firm partners with financial institutions to offer tailored solutions that meet the needs of financial professionals, employers, and individuals. Ascensus specializes in recordkeeping, administrative, and program management services, supporting over 47,000 retirement plans, over 3.9 million 529 college savings accounts, and a growing number of ABLE savings accounts. It also administers more than 1.5 million IRAs and health savings accounts and is home to one of the largest ERISA consulting teams in the country. For more information about Ascensus, visit www.ascensus.com.
