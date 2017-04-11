News By Tag
Bodet introduces a new versatile, cost effective time management system for small businesses
International workforce management specialists Bodet have developed the new Timebox, a sophisticated yet cost effective time and attendance monitoring system specifically designed for organisations of up to 100 employees.
The data can be retrieved using a portable USB drive, or sent directly to the central server through an existing wired network or via Wi-Fi. The intuitive plug and play software generates attendance reports so payroll staff don't have to re-enter data. These time and attendance reports can be exported as Excel files, which means manual entry errors are avoided.
The software generates reports so that current and historic attendance information can be accessed at the press of a button. This provides management teams with accurate data which can be used for future planning and improving performance management. The networked or Wi-Fi options allow attendance reports to be accessed in real time. This allows supervisors to immediately identify any absences and arrange additional cover if needed to maintain productivity or compliance levels.
The clocking terminal incorporates a 4.3" touch-sensitive screen which presents an intuitive display panel. On-screen applications allow terminal users to consult their last four clockings, open an approved internet website and read a document. Staff can access these functions as they clock in or out, or at any other time during the working day.
Bodet's managing director, Richard Manby said, "The new Timebox is a comprehensive time management system which has been specially designed for small and medium companies across a wide range of industries including manufacturing, transport, care homes, call centres and customer service centres. Automating clocking in saves time for staff while ensuring accuracy and efficiency for the organisation as a whole. For customers who require additional time and attendance, access control and visitor management functionality, Bodet has developed its Kelio solution."
Bodet Ltd is the British subsidiary of French-based Bodet Group which have been leading the market in time measurement products since the 1860s. The Group have five subsidiaries across Europe exporting to 60 countries and have expanded from clock-making into IT-based time and attendance, access control, school class change systems and sports scoreboards.
The Kelio Visio X7 was developed by Bodet and won a 2015 Red Dot Award for its innovative qualities and design excellence.
The Bodet Group has over 35,000 clients including Fedex, Serco, TalkTalk and the European Parliament as well as state and independent schools and individual public sector institutions such as DVLA and NHS.
For more information visit http://www.bodet.co.uk
