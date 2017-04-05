Showcasing famous Broadway Shows from "The Great White Way" to Hollywood and the Silver Screen. The Kimball Theater, Saturday, May 13, 8PM, Tickets $25.00

-- Rob BonGiovanni and his Sound Investment, featuring Pam Wineapple (Williamsburg's Broadway Pro) are back again with "More of The Best of Broadway". Showcasing the famous Broadway Shows from "The Great White Way" that made it to Hollywood and the Silver Screen. rnNot to be Missed! rnrnSince the last SOLD OUT concert in October, hundreds of emails and requests from those who attended have been received for "more of the same". Thus the title - "More of The Best of Broadway"!Pam Wineapple is once again the featured vocalist and performer. A true Broadway veteran, Pam starred in the acclaimed musicals "Promises, Promises" and "Applause", and appeared in many other nationally known road shows. She also appeared on the Sandy Duncan CBS TV show.An outstanding singer and performer, she brings her pure, authentic Broadway voice, stage presence and repartee that only comes from a true Broadway professional. Rob BonGiovanni (Producer and Musical Director) and his musical group, The Sound Investment, ( www.thesoundinvestment.com ) will be performing as well. Being the Mother's Day weekend, a night out at this concert could be the perfect gift to celebrate the Holiday.With the last concert being Sold Out a week in advance, make your reservations now by calling: 1-800-HISTORY (1-800-447-8679)DETAILS: The Kimball Theater, Williamsburg, VA, Saturday, May 13, 8PM, Tickets $25.00