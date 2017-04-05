News By Tag
New Release: eWorkbook Makes Mindfulness Fun
Learn how to harness the power of nature to support mindfulness practice
Based on her popular Facebook page, Mindfulness is Fun, the workbook brings ancient mindfulness techniques and recent neuroscience discoveries together to create a visual, project-based format that's easy to read and explore. The projects and practices take readers on a journey through their local area to experience how nature connects us with our 'quiet self' while, at the same time, providing a profound source of energy nourishment.
"Nature has an effect on energy that automatically helps people move towards their optimum state. Throughout history, nature has been a gateway to intuition, self-healing, 'Aha' moments and energized focus. Now readers can discover this gateway for themselves in their own neighbourhoods."
The workbook includes a guided awareness audio; home and office integration projects and a special advisory section for those starting out in the field of Mindfulness Coaching. I can't wait to see more from this new author.
Margot Duncan
17 Bundara Street, Morningside
Brisbane, Qld. Australia, 4217
61 045 983 1922
https://margotduncan.com
https://www.margotduncan.com/
Contact
Margot Duncan - Mindfulness is Fun
***@spiritofcreativity.org
