New Release: eWorkbook Makes Mindfulness Fun

-- We should practice mindfulness. With so many well-documented benefits such as improved decision making, increased happiness, accelerated healing and inner peace - mindfulness is the tool-du-jour. But do we practice enough? Margot Duncan (Ph.D), a mindfulness coach and learning specialist, wants to help more people enjoy practicing because" Her recently released workbook goes a long way to achieving this goal.Based on her popular Facebook page,, the workbook brings ancient mindfulness techniques and recent neuroscience discoveries together to create a visual, project-based format that's easy to read and explore. The projects and practices take readers on a journey through their local area to experience how nature connects us with our 'quiet self' while, at the same time, providing a profound source of energy nourishment."Nature has an effect on energy that automatically helps people move towards their optimum state. Throughout history, nature has been a gateway to intuition, self-healing, 'Aha' moments and energized focus. Now readers can discover this gateway for themselves in their own neighbourhoods."says Dr. Duncan.The workbook includes a guided awareness audio; home and office integration projects and a special advisory section for those starting out in the field of Mindfulness Coaching. I can't wait to see more from this new author.17 Bundara Street, MorningsideBrisbane, Qld. Australia, 421761 045 983 1922