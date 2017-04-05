 
News By Tag
* Mindfulness
* Coaching
* Personal Growth
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Lifestyle
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Gold Coast
  Queensland
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765

New Release: eWorkbook Makes Mindfulness Fun

Learn how to harness the power of nature to support mindfulness practice
 
 
Mindfulness is Fun new workbook - Connect with Nature
Mindfulness is Fun new workbook - Connect with Nature
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Mindfulness
Coaching
Personal Growth

Industry:
Lifestyle

Location:
Gold Coast - Queensland - Australia

Subject:
Products

GOLD COAST, Australia - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- We should practice mindfulness.  With so many well-documented benefits such as improved decision making, increased happiness, accelerated healing and inner peace - mindfulness is the tool-du-jour.  But do we practice enough?   Margot Duncan (Ph.D), a mindfulness coach and learning specialist, wants to help more people enjoy practicing because "when you are in a joyful state, your mind naturally becomes quiet."  Her recently released workbook goes a long way to achieving this goal.

Based on her popular Facebook page, Mindfulness is Fun, the workbook brings ancient mindfulness techniques and recent neuroscience discoveries together to create a visual, project-based format that's easy to read and explore.  The projects and practices take readers on a journey through their local area to experience how nature connects us with our 'quiet self' while, at the same time, providing a profound source of energy nourishment.

"Nature has an effect on energy that automatically helps people move towards their optimum state. Throughout history, nature has been a gateway to intuition, self-healing, 'Aha' moments and energized focus.  Now readers can discover this gateway for themselves in their own neighbourhoods." says Dr. Duncan.

The workbook includes a guided awareness audio; home and office integration projects and a special advisory section for those starting out in the field of Mindfulness Coaching.  I can't wait to see more from this new author.

Margot Duncan
17 Bundara Street, Morningside
Brisbane, Qld. Australia, 4217
61 045 983 1922
https://margotduncan.com
https://www.margotduncan.com/connect-with-nature

Contact
Margot Duncan - Mindfulness is Fun
***@spiritofcreativity.org
End
Source:
Email:***@spiritofcreativity.org Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share