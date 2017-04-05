Consumers Can Cook Like Professionals at Home for Less Money As Part of Oldfield's Clearance Sale

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Appliance

* Kitchen Industry:

* Retail Location:

* Eugene - Oregon - US Subject:

* Deals

Contact

Joel Rimmer

***@oldfieldsappliance.com Joel Rimmer

End

-- "Some people might think appliances are kind of boring, but think about the ones you use in your home every day for cooking, washing dishes or doing laundry," says local expert Joel Rimmer in a new video interview. "These products are in constant use."In the video, located at www.oldfields-appliance.com/special/march-april, Mr. Rimmer discusses the fact that today's consumers expect quality, long-lasting appliances that can enhance their lifestyle — superior products with great performance and value. "A good example of a brand that delivers these is called DCS," he explains."DCS has made a commercial-grade line of innovative appliances since the 1930s," says Mr. Rimmer. "Their outdoor barbecues, heaters and other products are second to none in the industry." In fact, DCS pioneered the first drawer dishwasher. "So it's little wonder that DCS has a loyal following that keeps coming back for more," he says.When it comes to professional-quality kitchen appliances, Mr. Rimmer notes that DCS also has a very nice line of indoor cooking products as well, specifically a cooktop and a wall oven."Let's consider the 36-inch gas cooktop made by DSC," suggests Mr. Rimmer. "The nice thing is that it comes in either natural gas or liquid propane, depending on your needs." It's a five-burner professional cooktop, whose middle burner heats to a powerful 20,000 BTUs — "a feature usually found in professional cooking products," he notes.Another great thing about DSC burners is they can go down to a very low simmering point of 140 degrees. "So serious cooks get both a fast, really accurate boil from middle burner and for searing, and also a really low simmer," Mr. Rimmer notes.The 36-inch DSC cooktop is very heavy-duty. The grates are extremely heavy, which make cooking really nice. "Cost-wise, this model is a lot less than a typical professional cooktop, which can sell for $3,000 to $4,000," according to Mr. Rimmer.However, the DSC cooktop goes for just $1,499, "so you get a real professional cook top for a lot less money compared to other professional brands," he says.DSC has complimented their 36-inch cooktop with a wall oven. So they offer both a single oven and a double oven. These are true European convection ovens, with even heating for great cooking. Both come with three full extension glide racks for ultimate convenience, along with a probe. "So if you're doing a roast or a turkey, you can put the probe inside your meat, set the temperature on the oven, and your meat cooks to the temperature desired, before the oven shuts itself off," says Mr. Rimmer. "You get perfect, worry-free cooking.""That's not all," Mr. Rimmer adds. "If you're looking for a range that has the cooktop and oven together, DCS also makes a professional range in 30-inch, 36-inch and 48-inch sizes."Right now, if consumers buy a DCS wall oven and a cooktop, and decide to add one of their refrigerators, DCS will give them a double-door dishwasher FREE of charge! "It's a $1200 model that will complement a brand-new kitchen suite with a real professional look and quality — for much less than what professional cooks pay," says Mr. Rimmer. "And with this incentive from DCS on a whole suite, the savings are even more tremendous.""We have everything on display waiting for you," Mr. Rimmer says. "We will be happy to demonstrate their features and benefits."And don't miss Oldfield's Spring Clearance Sale through April 30th. With new merchandise arriving, we must immediately clear all excess inventory throughout the store! Shop early for best selection and best deals, before they're gone! Clearance prices imited to stock on hand.Oldfield's has been in business here in Lane County since 1936. In March of this year, Oldfield's merged with Kelly's Home Center to give their customers even more buying power. "We're going to be here for a long time, so we'd love to meet you and demonstrate the advantages of doing business with us," adds Mr. Rimmer. "So stop by our Spring Clearance Sale now through April 30th and see the great deals we have cooking now on DCS and other name-brands storewide."OLDFIELD'S APPLIANCE1465 W. 7th Ave.Eugene OR 97402541-485-6000