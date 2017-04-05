News By Tag
Stephen A. Fogdall, Partner, Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis LLP to Speak at TKG's event
About Stephen A. Fogdall
Stephen A. Fogdall is a partner in the Philadelphia office of Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis LLP, and serves as Co-Chair of Schnader's Financial Services Litigation Practice Group. His practice focuses on defending individual and class action claims under consumer financial laws and fair lending laws. He authored Overview of the Federal Regulation of Fair Lending, a volume in Bloomberg BNA's Banking Practice Portfolio Series. He has also written numerous other articles on financial services issues for publications such as the Real Estate Finance Journal, Bloomberg Law Reports, and BNA's Class Action Litigation Report.
About Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis LLP
Schnader's team of outstanding lawyers serves the complex litigation and transactional needs of both long established and newly emerging businesses, including those doing business internationally and in cyberspace. We also provide wealth management and an array of personal legal services to individuals.
Event Synopsis:
In June 2016, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) issued a long-awaited proposed rule regarding payday loans. The rule will require payday lenders to take comprehensive steps to ensure that the consumers have the ability to repay their loans without re-borrowing. When finalized, the rule would alter how lenders make their loans and would probably cause a ruffle in the financial services industry. Thus, it is crucial for consumers, payday lenders and consumer finance attorneys to keep themselves abreast with this lending rule to maximize the opportunities and avoid common pitfalls.
In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professional and thought leader organized by The Knowledge Group will help the audience understand the fundamentals as well as recent developments regarding the latest and significant issues surrounding CFPB's Expansive Payday Lending Rule. The speaker will also offer best practices in developing and implementing effective risk mitigation strategies while ensuring compliance with applicable laws.
Key topics include:
• CFPB Payday Lending Rule - An Overview
• Significance and Challenges
• Possible Implications and Pitfalls
• Potential Liability for Lenders
• The Full-Payment Test
• Principal Payoff Option
• Long-Term Lending Options
• Debit Attempt Cutoff
• Latest Regulatory Developments
• Best Compliance Practices
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
