National Player of the Week: Strikers FC South Coast's German Alfaro
Strikers FC forward scores three goals and adds an assist in 5-1 win
Alfaro started and played 90 minutes for Strikers FC South Coast (5-1-0 overall), which moved up to second in the UPSL's Pro Premier Division Western Conference table with the win.
A former Pasadena City College player, Alfaro has scored eight times in his last three games for Strikers FC.
The UPSL National Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season by members of the league and journalists covering the UPSL.
2017 WINNERS
WEEK 1 – Chuck Pitts (L.A. Wolves FC)
WEEK 2 – Shailer Thomas (Colorado Rush)
WEEK 3 – Adan Coronado (Santa Ana Winds FC)
WEEK 4 – Gevorg Karpetyan (L.A. Highlanders FC)
WEEK 5 – Christian Esnal (Ozzy's Laguna FC)
WEEK 6 – German Alfaro (Strikers FC South Coast)
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 60 teams in California, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Colorado, New Jersey, New York and North Carolina. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 80-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found on our website (http://www.upslsoccer.com) or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
