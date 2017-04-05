News By Tag
Marshall Barnes Laser Experiment Subsequently Disproves Ronald Mallett's LOTART
In a stunning revelation, Marshall Barnes has served another defeat to his arch rival, Ronald L. Mallett. with the success of his laser experiment proving parallel universes, which destroys the premise of Mallett's LOTART early warning idea in total.
the world, where laser hits appear without any source, with more updates in the works. However, not only were they a major defeat for Ronald Mallett, Marshall's arch rival, by proving parallel universes are real when Mallett had insisted, just as late as last October in Vienna, the existence of parallel universes wouldn't be known until the first time machine was invented (and it has, by Marshall but wasn't needed for his tests), it's been realized they also invalidate Mallett's patent for LOTART, Laser Optical Time Machine and Reciever Transmitter. This completely destroys Mallett's credibility, leaving him nothing from his hyped time machine career, intact. Mallett, a research professor at the University of Connecticut, has recieved world fame, claiming he has a design for the first time machine. However, he's never truly tried to raise needed funds, never advanced his research and all of his time travel ideas have proved to be wrong. This is just the latest.
Originally criticized in a 2015 paper Marshall wrote, the LOTART now has been experimentally crushed by results of Marshall's new experiments. The reason is simple - Mallett claimed LOTART could be used as an early warning system for people in the past, of disasters that have already happened in the present. In an interview with Rick Stelnick of Decoded Science, Mallett said -
"A time machine would act as an early warning system in the sense that information sent from the future about possible disasters such as earthquakes and tsunamis. It could lead to steps being taken in the present that would save thousands of lives…Imagine if we could send warnings back to the past of something like 9/11, the number of lives we would save. To me, that is what makes it worth the effort and that's what I'm hoping to be able to see in my lifetime" (see https://www.decodedscience.org/
Marshall scoffs,
"Proves what frickin' idiot he is. I explained to him in 2007, problems with that idea, and he couldn't wrap his mind around it. He doesn't have the brains for this work. The answer is simple - any signal sent to the past will emerge in a parallel universe copy of the past, so you can't prevent disasters that have already happened, that way - only there. Understanding time travel requires comprehending its geometries, which is why the subtitle of my time travel physics book is, The True Geometries of Time Travel (see http://www.blurb.com/
"Besides", he continues, "that interview with Stelnick is one of the best examples of both how stupid Mallett is, as well as media moron's that interview him. I quoted it in my book because he contradicts himself over the parallel universe theory, on one hand saying parallel universes would mean you could go back in time and any changes wouldn't effect the here and now, and the later, he calls for government regulation of time travel because someone could change the past and we wouldn't know it! Then, not only does stupid Stelnick not catch any of this nonsense, he has the unmitigated gall to state, at the beginning of the comments section, 'I caution readers and researchers alike to be careful when casting stones at Doc Mallet. First and foremost, when discussing and/or debating someone's life work, one must be firm but also fair because only if and when Ron Mallet finally builds his time machine then will it be possible to judge his story as a success.' Well, he's never going to build it and nothing about his work has been a success, except his ability to con the media into telling his same story, over and over again for the last 12 years or so.
Marshall is planing a technical paper, published in a physics journal, so he doesn't want to translate too many ideas behind it in advance, as journals don't approve. Needless to say, however, between Marshall's superior knowledge of temporal mechanics and his experimental results, Mallett's LOTART concept is done for. Actually, in more ways than one.
"Mallett told me in 2012 he never got the full patent on it. He let the provisional one expire," Marshall stated with a chuckle. "Anyone can grab it when they want, but soon no one will want it. It's worthless, just like everything else Mallett has come up with relating to time travel. The con has got to stop and this paper will be one more nail in the coffin of the Mallett Myth. It'll just prove he never had anything - it was all a con. The biggest fraud in the history of physics. I'm sure, if his father knows what he's been doing, he's completely ashamed".
Mallett's father, Boyd Mallett, died when Mallett was 10. Mallett uses his death to gain sympathy, claiming it's the impetus behind his obsession to build a time machine, yet gave up at discovering limited solutions, that couldn't take him back to save his father's life. Instead of figuring out others, Mallett decided to promote his idea as the first time machine.
https://www.youtube.com/
