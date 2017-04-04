News By Tag
Diamond Bridal Gallery Celebrates At The DB Show
We were excited to be able to showcase some of our many gowns while connecting with brides one on one. We brought with us some of our favorite Michal Medina designs (http://diamondbridalgallery.com/
With the help of some vibrantly colored flower bouquets and our gorgeous models, our showcase was an elegant hit! And don't you just love this sparkly, dreamy place setting? It truly makes our "brides" shine and glow!
We made some new friends, and got to catch up with old ones! We were excited to not only share our bridal gowns with the community but also discuss our other dresses for bridesmaids and quinceaneras. We also talked about our wide selection of accessories and our array of services like alterations, cleaning, and invitations!
A huge thank you to our photographer with Sandrey Photography (https://sandreyphotography.com/
If you've never been to Diamond Bridal Gallery, we welcome you and all your friends to see all we have to offer. Our store is like your own personal bridal show! If you have been to DBG before, we welcome you back and look forward to continuing to celebrate your big day with you. Make an appointment (http://diamondbridalgallery.com/
