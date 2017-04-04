 
News By Tag
* Wedding
* Wedding Dress
* Bridal
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fashion
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Sacramento
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
10987654

Diamond Bridal Gallery Celebrates At The DB Show

 
 
2M6B8058-Edit-Edit-2
2M6B8058-Edit-Edit-2
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Wedding
Wedding Dress
Bridal

Industry:
Fashion

Location:
Sacramento - California - US

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Diamond Bridal Gallery was thrilled to be a part of the Dream Bridal Show in Sacramento on March 26! We had so much fun with other members of the bridal community in the area, and the show was a marvelous success! Everything that brides, couples, and planners need to create the perfect event was localized in a single place! It felt like one big celebration!

We were excited to be able to showcase some of our many gowns while connecting with brides one on one. We brought with us some of our favorite Michal Medina designs (http://diamondbridalgallery.com/michal-medina), revealing a variety of feminine silhouettes and unique textures. Medina dresses always make us think of romantic adventures and awe-inspiring sights, perfect for a bridal show getaway!

With the help of some vibrantly colored flower bouquets and our gorgeous models, our showcase was an elegant hit! And don't you just love this sparkly, dreamy place setting? It truly makes our "brides" shine and glow!

We made some new friends, and got to catch up with old ones! We were excited to not only share our bridal gowns with the community but also discuss our other dresses for bridesmaids and quinceaneras. We also talked about our wide selection of accessories and our array of services like alterations, cleaning, and invitations!

A huge thank you to our photographer with Sandrey Photography (https://sandreyphotography.com/) who shot gorgeous candid and staged photos to show off our gowns, the event, and all the fun we were having!

If you've never been to Diamond Bridal Gallery, we welcome you and all your friends to see all we have to offer. Our store is like your own personal bridal show! If you have been to DBG before, we welcome you back and look forward to continuing to celebrate your big day with you. Make an appointment (http://diamondbridalgallery.com/make-an-appointment) or drop by for some fancy fun!
End
Source:
Email:***@diamondbridalgallery.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Diamond Bridal Gallery PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share