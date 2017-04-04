News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Classical Musician and Author Roland Colton to Perform at Silverlake Branch Library on April 29
Classical pianist and author Roland Colton will present a program on Victorian music and literature at the Silverlake Branch Library on Saturday, April 29, 2017, at 3:00 p.m.
The program, entitled Writing Music into Fiction: A Celebration of 19th Century Music and Literature, explores how Colton came to write his 19th century London historical novel, Forever Gentleman, which tells the story of a young classical pianist and architect who navigates his way through the wealth and poverty that characterized Victorian London. In this program, Colton will describe how he wove the different aspects of classical music into the story and what he learned about the musical compositions, artists, and piano builders of 19th century.
In addition to speaking about music and fiction, Colton will perform the music by celebrated European composers of the 19th century, including: Chopin's Quatrieme Ballade; Liszt's Concert Etude, Un Sospiro; and Bizet's, Nocturne No. 1 in F Major.
This event is free to the public. Colton will take questions from the audience at the conclusion of the lecture-performance and will have copies of his book for sale.
"I've always been fascinated with Victorian-era London," said Colton. "Since I'm a musician and live part-time in Europe, I decided to merge my interest in music and European history and created Nathan's story to illustrate the cultural forces at work when England was deeply divided by poverty and wealth. Nathan's love of music and his struggle to find love and a place in society mirror the social issues many young people face today. I'm hoping attendees will find his story, which is interwoven with the music of the time, as fascinating to read as it was to write."
An experienced trial attorney and musician, Roland Colton attended the University of Utah on a baseball scholarship, graduating cum laude in 1974 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting. He received his Juris Doctorate from the University of San Diego School of Law in 1978, where he received scholarships and awards for academic excellence. An avid pianist, Colton performs for public and private gatherings around the world. He resides in Southern California and France. Forever Gentleman is his first novel.
For more information on the Silverlake Branch Library, please call 323-913-7451, or visit https://www.lapl.org/
For further information, please contact:
Paula Margulies Communications
8145 Borzoi Way
San Diego, CA 92129
T: 858-538-2047
paula@paulamargulies.com
Contact
Paula Margulies Communication
***@san.rr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse