Green Buzz Agency Is A Webby Awards Honoree
Green Buzz Agency Receives Webby Awards Honor For Second Year In A Row
About "Carrier of Dreams"
When Peter learned that he would receive a wish from Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic, he and his family knew exactly what would lift his spirits and bring him hope. Peter wished to go out on an active aircraft carrier. Green Buzz Agency was called to create a non-profit documentary that showcased the impact that this wish had on Peter and his family. On the day of the wish, Green Buzz Agency was challenged to capture quality audio and cinematic video in a high-energy environment. The story came together in post-production, where GBA's video editors used innovative video techniques to highlight the emotional story.
Learn more about "Carrier of Dreams" here
Watch the video
About Green Buzz Agency
Green Buzz Agency is the leading corporate video production company in the Washington, DC area, specializing in video marketing, production and strategy. The GBA team uses storytelling techniques from their experience in the feature film industry to guarantee the highest quality video for our clients.
Green Buzz Agency works with brands, agencies and nonprofits to produce online branded content, documentary films, commercials, and public relations videos. Our award-winning videos help our corporate partners connect with their audience, engaging and inspiring them to act.
Our multi-talented experts use a collaborative process to produce effective videos and strive to balance quality and budget on each project. With an understanding of our client's goals, we devise a video production plan that maximizes results.
Our clients include Lockheed Martin, Hilton Worldwide, Under Armour, Make-A-Wish Foundation, American Red Cross, Johns Hopkins University, Quaker Oats, Upworthy, Ad Council, Cricket Wireless and many other great organizations.
Green Buzz Agency is located at 700 N Fairfax Street, Suite 510, Alexandria, Virginia 22314.
About the Webby Awards:
Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international award honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites, Film & Video, Advertising, Media & PR, Mobile Sites & Apps, Social and Podcasts & Digital Audio. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received 13,000 entries from all 50 states and 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards is presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include: Google, Vitamin T, EY, YouTube, WP Engine, Advertising Age, Billboard, Creativepool, Daily Pnut, Digiday, FITC, General Assembly, It's Nice That, Mashable, Northside Festival, NUMA, Protein, RGD, Social Media Week, SoDA, Springwise, Sysomos, Taste Talks, The Hollywood Reporter, TubeFilter, WeRSM, WNYC.
