 
News By Tag
* Webby Awards
* Video Production
* Branded Content
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Internet
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Washington
  District of Columbia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
10987654

Green Buzz Agency Is A Webby Awards Honoree

Green Buzz Agency Receives Webby Awards Honor For Second Year In A Row
 
 
Webby Awards - Facebook Post - Screenshot
Webby Awards - Facebook Post - Screenshot
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Webby Awards
* Video Production
* Branded Content

Industry:
* Internet

Location:
* Washington - District of Columbia - US

Subject:
* Awards

WASHINGTON - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Green Buzz Agency's "Carrier of Dreams" video for the Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation is an honoree for Best Branded Documentary Film & Video at the 21st annual Webby Awards. We are proud to be recognized for the work we do for such an important organization as the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

About "Carrier of Dreams"
When Peter learned that he would receive a wish from Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic, he and his family knew exactly what would lift his spirits and bring him hope. Peter wished to go out on an active aircraft carrier. Green Buzz Agency was called to create a non-profit documentary that showcased the impact that this wish had on Peter and his family. On the day of the wish, Green Buzz Agency was challenged to capture quality audio and cinematic video in a high-energy environment. The story came together in post-production, where GBA's video editors used innovative video techniques to highlight the emotional story.

Learn more about "Carrier of Dreams" here (http://greenbuzzagency.com/portfolio_page/nonprofit_docum...).

Watch the video (https://vimeo.com/167886532).



About Green Buzz Agency
Green Buzz Agency is the leading corporate video production company in the Washington, DC area, specializing in video marketing, production and strategy. The GBA team uses storytelling techniques from their experience in the feature film industry to guarantee the highest quality video for our clients.

Green Buzz Agency works with brands, agencies and nonprofits to produce online branded content, documentary films, commercials, and public relations videos. Our award-winning videos help our corporate partners connect with their audience, engaging and inspiring them to act.

Our multi-talented experts use a collaborative process to produce effective videos and strive to balance quality and budget on each project. With an understanding of our client's goals, we devise a video production plan that maximizes results.

Our clients include Lockheed Martin, Hilton Worldwide, Under Armour, Make-A-Wish Foundation, American Red Cross, Johns Hopkins University, Quaker Oats, Upworthy, Ad Council, Cricket Wireless and many other great organizations.

Green Buzz Agency is located at 700 N Fairfax Street, Suite 510, Alexandria, Virginia 22314. You can find our website here (http://greenbuzzagency.com/). Contact us (http://greenbuzzagency.com/contact-us/) for your video production needs.

About the Webby Awards:
Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international award honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites, Film & Video, Advertising, Media & PR, Mobile Sites & Apps, Social and Podcasts & Digital Audio. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received 13,000 entries from all 50 states and 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards is presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include: Google, Vitamin T, EY, YouTube, WP Engine, Advertising Age, Billboard, Creativepool, Daily Pnut, Digiday, FITC, General Assembly, It's Nice That, Mashable, Northside Festival, NUMA, Protein, RGD, Social Media Week, SoDA, Springwise, Sysomos, Taste Talks, The Hollywood Reporter, TubeFilter, WeRSM, WNYC.

Find The Webby Awards Online:
 Website: www.webbyawards.com

Facebook: Facebook.com/TheWebbyAwards

Snapchat: TheWebbyAwards

Twitter: @TheWebbyAwards (https://twitter.com/TheWebbyAwards)

YouTube: www.youtube.com/webby

Contact
Leah Eder
***@greenbuzzagency.com
End
Source:
Email:***@greenbuzzagency.com Email Verified
Tags:Webby Awards, Video Production, Branded Content
Industry:Internet
Location:Washington - District of Columbia - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share