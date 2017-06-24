News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Green Buzz Agency Wins Second Emmy Award
Green Buzz Agency's "Carrier of Dreams" documentary video for Make-a-Wish foundation was honored with an Emmy Award this past week. This is Green Buzz Agency's second Emmy Award after receiving one in June 2016 for another documentary video produced for Make-a-Wish titled "Wizard for a Day." Green Buzz Agency is proud to be recognized for the work they do for Make-a-Wish foundation through the production of "Carrier of Dreams."
ABOUT "PETER'S WISH"
When Peter learned that he would receive a wish from Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic, he and his family knew exactly what would lift his spirits and bring him hope. Peter wished to go out on an active aircraft carrier. Green Buzz Agency was called to create a non profit documentary that showcased the impact that this wish had on Peter and his family. On the day of the wish, Green Buzz Agency was challenged to capture quality audio and cinematic video in a high-energy environment. The story came together in post-production, where GBA's video editors used innovative video techniques to highlight the emotional story. The final product was then unveiled to the public at the 2016 Gala of Wishes in Washington DC at the Mandarin Oriental.
About Green Buzz Agency
Green Buzz Agency is the leading corporate video production company in the Washington, DC area, with an office opening in New York City to better meet the needs of their clients during their company's rapid growth. Green Buzz specializes in video production and strategy. The GBA team uses storytelling techniques from their experience in the feature film industry to guarantee the highest quality video for our clients.
Green Buzz Agency works with brands, agencies and nonprofits to produce online branded content, documentary films, commercials, and public relations videos. Our award-winning videos help our corporate partners connect with their audience, engaging and inspiring them to act.
Our multi-talented experts use a collaborative process to produce effective videos and strive to balance quality and budget on each project. With an understanding of our client's goals, we devise a video production plan that maximizes results.
Green Buzz Agency is located at 700 N Fairfax Street, Suite 510, Alexandria, Virginia 22314. You can find our website. Contact us (http://greenbuzzagency.com/
About Make-a-Wish Foundation Mid-Atlantic Chapter
Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic was founded in 1983 and has granted the wishes of more than 8,800 children with life-threatening medical conditions such as cancer, Duchenne's Muscular Dystrophy and heart disease. Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic is affiliated with Make-A-Wish America. Learn about Make-a-Wish Mid-Atlantic here: http://midatlantic.wish.org
About the Emmy Awards
An Emmy Award is an American award that recognizes excellence in the television industry, and corresponds to the Oscar for film, the Tony for theatre and the grammy award for music. Emmy awards are given in various sectors of the American television industry. The Emmy Award is a Los Angeles based award established as a part of an image-building and public relations opportunity. The first Emmy Award ceremony took place in 1949. The Emmy Award has grown and flourished since.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse