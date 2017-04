The Future of Fashion is Right Now!

Fashion Futures: Mount Ida College School of Design Fashion Night

-- 37 Designers. 17 Collections. More than 80 Single Concept Designs. …all come together for one awe-inspiring night of emerging fashion talent not to miss.is an unforgettable Runway Show. The event onis managed and marketed entirely by emerging fashion professionals and highlights the future of fashion – aspiring designers at the cusp of launching fashion industry careers.The incubator for this exceptional talent is the Mount Ida College School of Design where students collaborate across disciplines to create the Boston area fashion event of the spring.Each runway look is juried into the show by fashion industry experts. This year's prequalifying panel includes a mix of Boston's most iconic fashion mavens (, etc.), executives from Boston's major apparel and footwear headquarters (, etc.), and entrepreneurs from successful Boston fashion start-ups (, etc.).More than four-hundred guests attend the show, including press and industry, and are joined by a panel of celebrity judges.Designers, Estrada Fashion and All About the Dress; Project Runway alum, Celebrity Face Designer and Director of Creative Artistry, Armani Beauty, Founder and CEO, StyleWeek; Founder, RMO Fashion Public Relations, Director of Public Relations, Neiman Marcus Boston; Founder, POISE Boston, Entrepreneur;Former Executive at Bloomingdale's and Lord & TaylorEmceeing this year's extravaganza is, Boston Radio Personality and host of the, Boston's premier fashion event producer and stylist lends her expertise to the show, consulting students on the production of the event."I'm excited to work with Mount Ida's talented students and dedicated professors to help produce a top notch event showcasing the creative visions of the next generation of designers," says, a season 7alumnus agrees, "working with aspiring designers is one of my favorite things about my career. I've been where these students are and giving back to them is so inspiring."will take place at, located at 279 Tremont Street in Boston. Doors open at 5:30 pm; when the beat drops and models take the stage at 6:00 pm, the runway comes alive with theThe Runway Show is immediately followed by, a reception and dinner for Mount Ida's School of Design Scholarship underwriters and guests.For more information and to reserve your seat on the runway: Show starts at 6 PM. www.mountida.edu/ FashionFutures