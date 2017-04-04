News By Tag
The Future of Fashion is Right Now!
Fashion Futures: Mount Ida College School of Design Fashion Night
Fashion Futures 2017 is an unforgettable Runway Show. The event on April 29 at Royale in Boston is managed and marketed entirely by emerging fashion professionals and highlights the future of fashion – aspiring designers at the cusp of launching fashion industry careers.
The incubator for this exceptional talent is the Mount Ida College School of Design where students collaborate across disciplines to create the Boston area fashion event of the spring.
Each runway look is juried into the show by fashion industry experts. This year's prequalifying panel includes a mix of Boston's most iconic fashion mavens (Yolanda Cellucci, Denise Hajjar, etc.), executives from Boston's major apparel and footwear headquarters (Puma, Reebok, etc.), and entrepreneurs from successful Boston fashion start-ups (Harper & Beau, Candice Wu Couture, etc.).
More than four-hundred guests attend the show, including press and industry, and are joined by a panel of celebrity judges. The panel of judges for the night includes:
· Jesus & Antonio Estrada, Designers, Estrada Fashion and All About the Dress; Project Runway alum
· Tim Quinn, Celebrity Face Designer and Director of Creative Artistry, Armani Beauty
· Rosanna Ortiz, Founder and CEO, StyleWeek; Founder, RMO Fashion Public Relations
· Emmanuelle Accad, Director of Public Relations, Neiman Marcus Boston; Founder, POISE Boston
· Anthony Castronovo, Entrepreneur;
Emceeing this year's extravaganza is Kennedy Elsey, Boston Radio Personality and host of the Karson & Kennedy Show on Mix 104.1. Kathy Benharris, Boston's premier fashion event producer and stylist lends her expertise to the show, consulting students on the production of the event.
"I'm excited to work with Mount Ida's talented students and dedicated professors to help produce a top notch event showcasing the creative visions of the next generation of designers," says Benharris. Jesus Estrada, a season 7 Project Runway alumnus agrees, "working with aspiring designers is one of my favorite things about my career. I've been where these students are and giving back to them is so inspiring."
Fashion Futures 2017 will take place at Royale, located at 279 Tremont Street in Boston. Doors open at 5:30 pm; when the beat drops and models take the stage at 6:00 pm, the runway comes alive with the future of fashion.
The Runway Show is immediately followed by Dinner by Design, a reception and dinner for Mount Ida's School of Design Scholarship underwriters and guests.
For more information and to reserve your seat on the runway: Show starts at 6 PM. www.mountida.edu/
