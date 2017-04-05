The Launch Of Cloud Application For Distance Learning

1491578667

Media Contact

Roobykon Software

Julia Chernykh

***@roobykon.com Roobykon SoftwareJulia Chernykh

End

-- Breaking the silent note, Roobykon Software is proud to share the results of its dedication. Guys, we definitely haven't been sitting on our hands since the last month! Quite to the contrary, we've integrated the cloud learning application for our great Chinese partners - http://home.yincaiyun.cn/All our efforts were based on the open Canvas LMS (https://github.com/instructure/canvas-lms) made by Instructure. We achieved the back-end part through the, andframework. Also, used NodeJS (https://nodejs.org/en/) as a runtime environment,as a module bundler, andas the wide toolkit. As for the front-end part - it's clearlyand. Eventually, we've gathered all these pieces together, and the hardly messed-up puzzle was finished way before the deadline.This cloud system gives an opportunity for teachers & students to manage their studies at one place. It provides all the necessary digital tools they need and tangibly increases communication. Online courses, tests, instructions, grades - everything on one platform, on any device, at any time.Roobykon Software team truly hopes our experience will serve an example for other creative teams!