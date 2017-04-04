News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Open Season at Remus Horse Sanctuary
Details of the forthcoming Open Days at Remus Horse Sanctuary in Ingatestone, Essex.
Further dates throughout the 2017 season can be found below:
• Sunday 4 June
• Sunday 2 July
• Sunday 6 August
• Sunday 3 September
• Sunday 1 October
Open on each of the above dates from 1pm to 5pm, the Sanctuary offers entertainment for the whole family including competitions and games, special guests such as Cinderella or Snow White, music from local band Midnite Blu, delicious refreshments including gluten-free sandwiches and homemade cakes, lots of stalls and a raffle.
Parking is available on-site, with disabled access and dogs are welcome on a lead. Admission will be charged at just £4 per adult and £2 for children. Members of the Sanctuary will receive a discount upon presentation of their membership card. Visitors to the Open Days will be able to meet horses, Blax and Lady, recently rescued from Kent.
The Sanctuary is currently providing rehabilitation and care for over 200 animals, including horses, ponies, donkeys, cows, goats, sheep and cats. The Open Days are a vital source of fundraising for the charity which, due to its location on greenbelt land, can only open to the public for a limited number of days each year.
Founder of the Sanctuary, Sue Burton, says, "we love inviting the public to come and visit the Sanctuary and learn more about what we do. We always have such a great time showing off our facilities and our amazing animals and giving people an insight into the valuable work that we do here."
For further information, visit www.remussanctuary.org or contact Sue Burton on tel: 01277 356191.
Contact
Alison Page Marketing
***@alisonpagemarketing.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse