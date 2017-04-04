News By Tag
Simon Open Door Gives Expert Advice From an Architect
Anyone hoping to build, renovate or extend their home may be interested in this initiative.
The Simon Communities of Ireland work with people who experience homelessness and housing exclusion in Ireland.
A €90 donation will:
· Provide accommodation and meals in a transitional house for 10 nights.
· Help fund a home starter pack for those who are moving to independent living such as crockery, kettle, linen and basic household goods.
· Help provide the Simon Communities rough sleeper team with 3 emergency packs for those sleeping on the streets.
"This is an excellent initiative where anyone can get practical advice on a range of issues, while helping the homeless," said Isabel Barros, MRIAI and owner of Isabel Barros Architects based in Wexford, "Homelessness is at a crisis point in Ireland and we all need to do our bit. Massive help is needed and Architects have all hands on deck."
You can sign up for an appointment with Isabel Barros Architects between Saturday 13th May and Friday 19th May, just log in at www.simonopendoor.ie.
Isabel Barros
0539178957
***@isabelbarrosarchitects.ie
