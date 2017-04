Simon Open Door Gives Expert Advice From an Architect

Anyone hoping to build, renovate or extend their home may be interested in this initiative.

E- Signature_ RIAI_ Simon_ Open_ Door2017

Media Contact

Isabel Barros

0539178957

***@isabelbarrosarchitects.ie Isabel Barros0539178957

End

-- Isabel Barros Architects are delighted to announce their participation in this year's "Simon Open Door 2017".Anyone hoping to build, renovate or extend their home may be interested in this initiative. Isabel Barros Architects (http://www.isabelbarrosarchitects.ie/)will offer an hour long consultation in return for a donation of €90 to charity. All of the money raised goes towards the work of the Simon Communities of Ireland.The Simon Communities of Ireland work with people who experience homelessness and housing exclusion in Ireland.A €90 donation will:· Provide accommodation and meals in a transitional house for 10 nights.· Help fund a home starter pack for those who are moving to independent living such as crockery, kettle, linen and basic household goods.· Help provide the Simon Communities rough sleeper team with 3 emergency packs for those sleeping on the streets."This is an excellent initiative where anyone can get practical advice on a range of issues, while helping the homeless," said Isabel Barros, MRIAI and owner of Isabel Barros Architects based in Wexford, "Homelessness is at a crisis point in Ireland and we all need to do our bit. Massive help is needed and Architects have all hands on deck."You can sign up for an appointment with Isabel Barros Architects between Saturday 13th May and Friday 19th May, just log in at www.simonopendoor.ie