CloudLIMS Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification

-- CloudLIMS is pleased to announce that it has achieved ISO 9001:2015, underlining CloudLIMS' strong commitment to achieve the highest level in Quality Management Systems (QMS).The certification will lead to improved product development efficiency translating to superior products, seamless delivery, enhanced customer experience, and trusted relationships. The certification assures customers that when they are working with CloudLIMS, they are working with a trusted, quality conscious partner for their laboratory informatics needs.ISO 9001 is an international standard which specifies requirements for a Quality Management System (QMS). Organizations use the standard to demonstrate the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements. Being ISO 9001:2015 certified translates into clients placing more confidence in CloudLIMS' products and services. For more information, please visit: https://www.iso.org/standard/62085.html"We are extremely proud of our team and their efforts to attain the ISO 9001:2015 certification,"said Arun Apte, CEO at CloudLIMS. "The certification is an indication of the high standards practiced at CloudLIMS. We are committed to providing quality services and products to our customers and will continue to consciously strive to work harder to satisfy our customers."Established in 2013, CloudLIMS is an energetic team of professionals producing cutting edge laboratory software solutions, such as sample management software and LIMS. For more information, please visit: www.cloudlims.com.Mayuri PachoriCloudLIMS.com302-789-0447support@cloudlims.com