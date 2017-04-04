News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Jon B. Dubrow with McDermott Will & Emery to Speak at The Knowledge Group's Event
The Knowledge Group has announced today that Jon B. Dubrow will speak at The Knowledge Group's webcast: "Antitrust Merger Enforcement: Updates & What's Ahead in the 2017 Landscape LIVE Webcast."
https://theknowledgegroup.org/
About Jon B. Dubrow
Jon Dubrow is a partner in McDermott Will & Emery's Antitrust & Competition Group and leads the Mergers Focus Group for the practice. Jon assists clients across a host of inter-related antitrust issues, including M&A transactions and merger clearance, counseling and litigation. Jon leads the defense of mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures before the Department of Justice, the Federal Trade Commission and foreign competition authorities. Jon has handled hundreds of merger reviews before the agencies. He also regularly assists third parties whose interests are adversely affected by proposed transactions. Jon is recognized by Chambers & Co., Legal 500 and other ratings organizations.
McDermott's Antitrust & Competition Practice Group has broad experience in all aspects of antitrust and competition law, and it is recognized as one of the leading antitrust/competition practices in the world. The Group's 65+ lawyers have a sophisticated practice that encompasses U.S. antitrust law, EC competition law and the competition laws of other countries throughout the world.
About McDermott Will & Emery
McDermott Will & Emery is a leading international firm with a diversified business practice. Currently numbering more than 1,000 lawyers, we have 19 offices worldwide and a strategic alliance with MWE China Law Offices in Shanghai. Our Firm has more than 80 years of experience serving a broad range of client interests.
Event Synopsis:
As transactional activities continue to accelerate across a wide range of industries, companies need to be aware of antitrust risks. In recently years, global antitrust and competition enforcement has become increasingly aggressive. In the U.S., courts have issued important decisions in merger cases in the past year, which is evolving the judicial treatment of mergers. Under the Trump administration, enforcement policies under the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Antitrust Division of the Department of Justice (DOJ) are likely to differ in important ways from those of the Obama administration.
In this LIVE Webcast, a panel if thought leaders and professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of recent trends, updates, and developments in this significant topic.
Key topics include:
§ Antitrust Under Trump Administration
§ Enforcement Trends and Developments
§ Tightening Standards for Merger Remedies
§ The SMARTER Act To Reconcile Judicial Standards for FTC and DOJ Merger Challenges
§ HSR Act Civil Penalties and Recent Enforcement
§ Increased Scrutiny Over Foreign Investments
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse