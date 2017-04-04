BreezPro on Sale for Grand Launch

Get your BreezPro Fidget Spinners now for only $16.92
BAYSIDE, N.Y.
- April 9, 2017
- PRLog
-- With its recent launch on the online retail giant, Amazon.com, BreezPro officially enters the competitive market of fidget toys in the United States, priding on its durability and top-of-the-line quality. Its dealer and distributing company, G&H Global LLC, assures its customers of high-performing fidget spinners and satisfactory service backed with its years of experience and various brands under its name.
"We are so happy to finally introduce to everyone the new BreezPro Fidget Spinner" says the company's marketing manager, Tom Huston, in line with their grand launch which was held earlier in the month of April. And along with this, Huston confirmed a 32% sale that will immediately take effect upon order.
From the original selling price of $24.99, the new fidget spinner will now be available for only $16.92. In line with this, Huston said "we are inviting everyone to take advantage of this event", he further explained "considering our products are installed only with the best quality hybrid ceramic bearing, it's actually the best deal there is!"
BreezPro Fidget Spinner (https://www.breezpro.com/
) each comes with a Silicon Nitride (Si3N4) hybrid ceramic center bearing, ensuring super speed spinning which can last up to at least 2 to 3 minutes depending on the amount of power used. Furthermore, its 3 outer bearings are made up of steel bearings for maximum balance. It has a sleek and ergonomic design that is comfortable to hold given its round edges and smooth surface. Made with a solid ABS plastic frame, it is a fidget spinner that has a finer finish, making it stronger and more durable compared to other 3D-printed spinners.
The fidget spinners (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XB9CMRH
) are available in either black or white, and perfect for both kids and adults. Each has the ability to stimulate, entertain and gain one's interest, helping engage the brain and sustain focus. It is also said to relieve stress, calm nerves, and improve the performance of individuals with ADD, ADHD and Autism. It is safe, silent, non-distracting and an EDC or "everyday carry" item which can easily fit in one's pocket.
The said grand opening sale is effective only until April 30, 2017.