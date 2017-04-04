News By Tag
Regulating Emotions With Virtual Reality: Liminal VR Make Way To centre Stage At VRLA
The applications of VR are so vast and so important that we're now beginning to see how this technology is set to become an intrinsic part of our lives. By combining neuropsychological research with a unique design approach, Liminal VR is creating user experiences designed to improve our state of mind. From energising experiences to deep relaxation, Liminal VR's short 3-5-minute VR experiences on a Google Daydream or GearVR headset are designed to optimise our emotional and cognitive state.
The Liminal team will be centre stage at the event ready to make a big announcement to the world.
What's the big reveal all about you might ask? We're dying to know...
"It's been a (fairly) well-kept secret for so long, we can't wait to make the announcement to the public. Our partnership program is set to transform the landscape of VR and digiceuticals as we know it, both for users and developers. I wish I could tell you more, but for now stay tuned at VRLA". Nick Bussietta, Co-founder, Liminal VR
Liminal's team of psychologists draw from the latest in cognitive and neuropsychological research findings to provide evidence based constructs on emotional change. Research is implemented to form abstract virtual experiences free from cultural bias which universally improve the way we feel. Granted this is no easy task and so user feedback remains critical to the organisation. If you've been to a technology or University event around Melbourne recently, the chances are you've seen Liminal testing out their experiences on the crowds.
Now they make their way to VRLA amongst industry experts and giants alike. We're excited to see what virtual reality has in store for us, there's no doubt Liminal VR will be amongst those on the 'one's to watch' list.
Visit http://www.liminalvr.com and http://www.virtualrealityla.com for more information
Media Contact
Adam Barton
adam@liminalvr.com
