Mohs Surgeon Dr Sasha Haberle opens new practice in South Charlotte
Dr. Sasha Jenkins Haberle is a Board-Certified Dermatologist and Fellowship-Trained Mohs Surgeon from Emory University. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa and with highest distinction from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She then received her M.D. and Master's in Public Health from the University of North Carolina School of Medicine at Chapel Hill. Graduating at the top of her class, Dr. Haberle was inducted into the prestigious Alpha Omega Alpha honor society, which is the highest academic honor in medical school.
Dr. Haberle completed her internship at Intermountain hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. She completed her dermatology residency training at Emory University School of Medicine, serving as the Chief Resident during her final year. During her time as a resident, she received the ASDS resident scholarship award and worked with leading experts in both cutaneous and transplant oncology.
After her residency she went on to receive highly competitive sub-specialty training and completed her fellowship training in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, Cutaneous Oncology, and Reconstructive Surgery at Emory University Department of Dermatology. This Procedural Dermatology fellowship is certified both by the American College of Mohs Surgery (ACMS) and the American Medical Association's Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME). During her training Dr. Haberle performed thousands of dermatologic surgeries.
She has authored numerous scientific articles and textbook chapters, spoken at national meetings and served on numerous committees. Dr. Haberle is Board Certified in Dermatology and is a Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology and American College of Mohs Surgery. She is a member of the American Academy of Dermatology, American Society of Dermatologic Surgery, Women's Dermatologic Society, International Transplant Skin Cancer Collaborative, Alpha Omega Alpha National Honor Society, and North Carolina Dermatology Association.
Prior to moving back to North Carolina, she practiced with Dermatologists of Southwest Ohio in Cincinnati performing Mohs surgery, skin surgeries, general dermatology, and cosmetics.
"It is a pleasure to be back in Charlotte. I look forward to getting patients in to see a dermatologist without a long waiting period. I also hope to help the backlog of mohs surgeries in the south Charlotte area," says Dr. Sasha Haberle, founder of Metrolina Dermatology.
Metrolina Dermatology will also be offering cosmetic treatments and procedures such as Botox and Dysport, Soft Tissue Augmentation and Dermal Fillers, Kybella and Chemical Peels.
For more information about Dr. Haberle and Metrolina Dermatology, go to http://www.MetrolinaDermatology.com
Metrolina Dermatology
980-299-3926
***@gmail.com
