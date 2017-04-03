 
Drip Torch Wildland Firefighter Shirts Released

 
 
Drip Torch Wildland Firefighter Shirt
Drip Torch Wildland Firefighter Shirt
 
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. - April 9, 2017 - PRLog -- FireandAxes.com, the leader in American Firefighter collectables, firefighter coins and firefighter shirts is pleased to announce their newest Made in American design, Drip Torch Wildland Firefighter Shirts.

This newest Fire and Axes, made in America design is the most iconic wildland firefighter design we have to date. I has all the elements of the wildland firefighter. Drip torch, Pulaski's, chainsaws, air tankers and many more all in one design. With a distressed look this design sums up what all the hard working wildland firefighters do every day and every year during the fire season. This wildland firefighter design is dedicated to all the men and women who fight the walls of fire in the wildland.

The Drip Torch Wildland Firefighter shirts. Available in mens and womens, short and long sleeve. There is also a hoodie available for those colder nights on the line. Designed, printed all in and on American Made products. The Drip Torch Wildland Firefighter Shirts by Fire and Axes.

All products at FireandAxes.com must pass rigorous inspections before leaving our facility. Ensuring the best possible product for our customers. We welcome you to FireandAxes.com, browse our site. Contact us at hq@fireandaxes.com with any questions you may have.

FireandAxes.com offers everything from firefighter shirts, firefighter coins and apparel to firefighter signs and collectables. All designed with the hard working American Firefighter in mind. We also offer loads of items that are customizable, 1 to 100 we have you covered. Already have your own design, we can print that or help you design a new one.

The newest firefighter design can de seen here:
fireandaxes.com/product-tag/drip-torch-wildland-firefighter
