Finally Cybersecurity Master Simon Smith of eVestigator sets the Definition Right
Cybersecurity today - Finally a true Master with Industry Experience catching Cybercriminals with 20+yrs of Forensic IT & Investigation sheds light on the myths that are surrounding the word Cybersecurity and talks from experience.
In a recent forum article, Simon Taylor on LinkedIn raised a comment on a thread and sparked me to just make my point and make it clear. I congratulate him for that. I responded. He stated:
"True security capability is the ability to mitigate threat from the outside world and threat relevant to the organisation. I think there are enough tools out there at the moment but are not maintained or used anywhere near their optimum. Correlating behaviour (access/time/
I was extremely happy as it is so rare to find anybody on the similar channels as me and a few others. I responded as follows:
"You and I are on the exact same page. IT is nothing. I say that after being able to Master the aspects involved within my >20 years of industry experience. I can programme a device, or come up with some new tool in a flash. So what? I stand at the forefront and find Cybercriminals & Cyberstalkers. I therefore have the ability to reverse engineer the mind of a Cybercriminal. Almost 90% of the world has Cybersecurity wrong.
It can be defined and practiced without the use of a computer. The human is stage 1 and should not be too focussed on technology. Stage 2 is attained benefit of deception in technology. The art of 'social engineering' and monitoring the stage 1 inputs is the mitigation strategy that one must learn. I have found real Cyberscammers over $50m value, and Cyberstalkers (over 120 of them). By knowing their techniques, only then one can say they understand 'Cybersecurity mitigation'.
Helen Edwards is one such customer I helped who was lost in the system. I do what the High-tech Police won't, can't, are incapable of, or are too lazy to do. I am a Cyber Security Mitigator/Assessor/
I offer real life cyber resistance Social Engineering tests for Companies and their Help Desks - their weakest links, humans. Contact me at forensic@evestigator.com.au or +61410643121.
Humans are the weakest link in any Cyber-Attack. IT Security comes 2nd!
Simon Smith. Cyber Fraud Investigator - Expert Witness, Master of Cyber Security and Cybercrime, Cyberstalking, Social Engineering ,Reverse Intelligence and a Senior Analyst Programmer, MBA Mentor, Industry/Media Advocate.
Contact +61410643121, forensic@evestigator.com.au, or LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/
Subscribe to all media interviews via my YouTube Channel by clicking here: https://www.youtube.com/
