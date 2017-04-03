 
Finally Cybersecurity Master Simon Smith of eVestigator sets the Definition Right

Cybersecurity today - Finally a true Master with Industry Experience catching Cybercriminals with 20+yrs of Forensic IT & Investigation sheds light on the myths that are surrounding the word Cybersecurity and talks from experience.
 
 
Simon Smith is a Private Investigator specialising in Cyber Security eVestigator
Simon Smith is a Private Investigator specialising in Cyber Security eVestigator
 
MELBOURNE, Australia - April 9, 2017 - PRLog -- eVestigator, Simon Smith - www.cybersecurity.com.au

In a recent forum article, Simon Taylor on LinkedIn raised a comment on a thread and sparked me to just make my point and make it clear. I congratulate him for that. I responded. He stated:

"True security capability is the ability to mitigate threat from the outside world and threat relevant to the organisation. I think there are enough tools out there at the moment but are not maintained or used anywhere near their optimum. Correlating behaviour (access/time/role/data) is a positive step with SIEM/log management, but I rarely have many conversations that progress past the ability to defend against external threats alone."

I was extremely happy as it is so rare to find anybody on the similar channels as me and a few others. I responded as follows:

"You and I are on the exact same page. IT is nothing. I say that after being able to Master the aspects involved within my >20 years of industry experience. I can programme a device, or come up with some new tool in a flash. So what? I stand at the forefront and find Cybercriminals & Cyberstalkers. I therefore have the ability to reverse engineer the mind of a Cybercriminal. Almost 90% of the world has Cybersecurity wrong.

It can be defined and practiced without the use of a computer. The human is stage 1 and should not be too focussed on technology. Stage 2 is attained benefit of deception in technology. The art of 'social engineering' and monitoring the stage 1 inputs is the mitigation strategy that one must learn. I have found real Cyberscammers over $50m value, and Cyberstalkers (over 120 of them). By knowing their techniques, only then one can say they understand 'Cybersecurity mitigation'.

Helen Edwards is one such customer I helped who was lost in the system. I do what the High-tech Police won't, can't, are incapable of, or are too lazy to do. I am a Cyber Security Mitigator/Assessor/Crisis Consultant and Loss Prevention expert. The buzz words like IoT, Cloud, AI that real experts always knew exist are taken out of context and go in one ear and out the other, and simply mean 'you idiot' to me. Simon Smith is also a Private Investigator, Mediator and DRP, and the eVestigator."

I offer real life cyber resistance Social Engineering tests for Companies and their Help Desks - their weakest links, humans. Contact me at forensic@evestigator.com.au or +61410643121.

Humans are the weakest link in any Cyber-Attack. IT Security comes 2nd!

Simon Smith. Cyber Fraud Investigator - Expert Witness, Master of Cyber Security and Cybercrime, Cyberstalking, Social Engineering ,Reverse Intelligence and a Senior Analyst Programmer, MBA Mentor, Industry/Media Advocate.

Contact +61410643121, forensic@evestigator.com.au, or LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/profile/view?id=simonsmithinvesti..., http://www.cybersecurity.com.au

Subscribe to all media interviews via my YouTube Channel by clicking here: https://www.youtube.com/c/evestigatorAu/?sub_confirmation=1

