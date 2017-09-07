 

Australia's budget for Cyber Security is 'misconceived' says Simon Smith, eVestigator

Simon Smith a well known practicing Cyber Security expert and Computer Forensics Investigator explains a misconception that shows why it is important to consult industry before making big decisions.
 
Government misunderstands 'Cyber' Security says Simon Smith of eVestigator
MELBOURNE, Australia - Sept. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Government misunderstands "Cyber" Security, possibly sponsoring cyberterrorism.

As a 'real' forensic Cyber Security investigator covering all areas from call to court, Mr. Smith works at the frontline and offensive/defensive security, to resolution and reporting of Cybercrime. He has worked on many real Cyber Security cases, attacks, mitigations and resilience plans.

The definition of Cyber Security the Australian Government has adopted is as Mr. Smith states, "Completely incorrect." Mr. Smith says, "Any job or course purporting to provide the title 'Cyber Security' is misleading." Simon Smith aka eVestigator, with 21 years of industry experience in all areas required, recently reviewed the budget spending addressing Cyber Security in a single degree.

Of the proposed course structure when talking amongst colleagues Mr. Smith stated, "I can only see the proposed course content as teaching pen-testing, or hacking which is not Cyber Security." Mr. Smith had arranged a conference with Mr. Jacob Boyle, Senior Advisor to the Minister responsible for Cyber Security at the Office of the Prime Minister in Cabinet, where he stated, "In real life, 90% of Cyber Security attacks arise due to insider wcj threats." He then stated, "The Governments' glorification and wrong definition of hackers is dangerous."

Mr. Smith explained there is a "real issue relating to the lack of regulation on money laundering and bank security especially where remittance providers are concerned. The industry statistics state that a company first knows 300 days after an attack, so how could outdated pen-testing solve current crisis which is primarily investigative by nature?"

Mr. Boyle's colleague stated that "the use of the word Cyber was potentially too broad, and something to reconsider." Mr. Smith quoted of those attacks, "Less than 10% are Cybercrimes and still require Cyber Security knowledge."

Mr. Smith raised more issues covering the misconception, of a discipline that consists of over eight industry's. He asked, "Would the Australian Government guarantee jobs to ethical pen-testers, because it is unfair to give false expectations?" Mr Boyle said, "We hope the industry goes that way," but could not guarantee this.

Mr. Smith warned of the dangers to "allow hackers to portray themselves as Cyber Security 'workers' as it could attract black-hat hackers that do not follow laws or ethics and the Government should be warned." The "Threats from Within" document by Kaspersky Labs, page four, paragraph two is also useful to the reader.

Mr. Smith warns any company in crisis to ask for written testimony from customers that can show engagement to final outcome of the 'Cybercrime'.

If within Australia visit our site, or contact Mr. Smith via LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/in/simonsmithinvestigator).

