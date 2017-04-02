News By Tag
Civil Air Patrol Cadet Captain Joseph Waldron Appointed To U.S. Military Academy
399th Composite Squadron member and Danbury resident Joseph Waldron appointed to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. By Major Peter Milano, Civil Air Patrol, 399th Composite Squadron, Public Affairs.
Admittance to West Point is an exceptional honor, based on excellent grades, character, physical fitness and a congressional nomination. Waldron received his nomination from U.S. Representative Elizabeth Esty (D-CT), attesting to his aptitude and outstanding character. His interest in a military career and choice of schools began four years ago. "West Point was always my first choice, which was prompted by a call to service after the memorial ceremony for Staff Sergeant Todd Lobraico Jr. (NYANG) in 2013," said Waldron.
Waldron joined Civil Air Patrol's 399th Composite Squadron in May 2012 and worked his way through the cadet chain of command to ultimately become cadet commander. An exceptional cadet with first-rate leadership skills, he credits Civil Air Patrol with helping him grow as a leader through experiences gained in the cadet program. Waldron, among many honors, is a graduate of the demanding Hawk Mountain Ranger School and earned the prestigious Earhart Award in November 2016. Only 5% of Civil Air Patrol cadets achieve this award, evidence of his dedication and work ethic.
Waldron heads to West Point in July to commence his studies. "I look forward to an Army career and possibly joining the Corps of Engineers, although it is too early to say for certain," said Waldron. Captain Jeff Jenkins, 399th Composite Squadron commander noted, "I have known cadet Captain Waldron for five years now, and watched him grow into a strong, proud young man, and I am very honored to be able to congratulate an outstanding cadet and a fine young man on his appointment to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point."
The 399th Composite Squadron meets on Tuesday's from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Danbury Municipal Airport, 21 Miry Brook Road, Danbury, CT.
For additional information contact 399th Public Affairs at pao@399cap.org or visit
http://www.facebook.com/
Civil Air Patrol, the longtime all-volunteer U.S. Air Force auxiliary, is the newest member of the Air Force's Total Force, which consists of regular Air Force, Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve, along with Air Force retired military and civilian employees. Civil Air Patrol, in its Total Force role, operates a fleet of 550 aircraft and performs about 90 percent of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and is credited by the AFRCC with saving an average of 78 lives annually. Civil Air Patrol's 56,000 members nationwide also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies. Its members additionally play a leading role in aerospace education and serve as mentors to more than 24,000 young people currently participating in the Civil Air Patrol cadet program. Performing missions for America for the past 75 years, Civil Air Patrol received the Congressional Gold Medal in 2014 in honor of the heroic efforts of its World War II veterans. Civil Air Patrol also participates in Wreaths Across America, an initiative to remember, honor and teach about the sacrifices of U.S. military veterans. Visit http://www.capvolunteernow.com for more information.
Major Peter Milano, Civil Air Patrol
399th Composite Squadron Public Affairs Officer
***@399cap.org
