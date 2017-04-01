Cornerstone Bank Expands into South Dakota

SiouxFallsTeam

Kristin Jaeger, Marketing Director

***@cornerstonebanks.net Kristin Jaeger, Marketing Director

-- "We grow as we find the right people to grow with us." That is how Cornerstone Bank Chairman Gary Petersen summed up Cornerstone Bank's expansion into Sioux Falls and Aberdeen South Dakota.Cornerstone Bank in Sioux Falls is a full service bank lead by Sioux Falls Market President Evan Ingebrigtson. He brings 37 years of experience in banking and bank leadership. Working with Evan are VP-Business Banker Paul Lems, who brings over 16 years of banking experience; Business Banking Associate Crissy Scharffenberg, who brings over 15 years of banking experience; and Administrative Assistant Kathy Reed, who brings over 50 years of banking experience. They join Dick Groeger, who heads up Cornerstone's robust home mortgage team with some of the most experienced mortgage lenders in the market.The entire Sioux Falls team embodies Cornerstone's vision of being who people turn to when they're making important decisions about their money. They offer a wealth of knowledge and experience to not only help businesses and individuals get ahead, but they take the time to figure out where customers want to go.Cornerstone Bank's Sioux Falls location is at 4930 South Western Avenue.Meanwhile in Aberdeen, the Cornerstone Mortgage office is lead by Home Mortgage Consultant MeChelle Lang with more than 22 years of experience in the home lending field. Lang is joined by Home Mortgage Assistant Donna Alberts, who brings over 18 years of experience in the financial services industry.From pre-qualification to closing the loan, Lang and Alberts work alongside homebuyers to help them achieve their home ownership dreams. In addition to loan programs for buying a home, there are also programs for building, remodeling, or refinancing. Cornerstone Mortgage in Aberdeen is located at 205 6Ave SE, Suite 102 in the Lamont Office Building.Growth is no stranger to Cornerstone whose origin goes back to 1952 with Lakeside Bank Holding Company. In December, 2014 Cornerstone Bank Holding Company and Lakeside Bank Holding Company merged, bringing together the assets and expertise of two storied North Dakota community-based financial institutions.Cornerstone Holding Company, based in North Dakota, is the parent company of Cornerstone Bank. One of North Dakota's ten largest financial institutions, Cornerstone Holding Company is an $820 million financial institution. Cornerstone Bank has North Dakota locations in Bismarck, Dickinson, Fargo, Makoti, New Town, Parshall, Plaza, Watford City and a South Dakota location in Sioux Falls. There are Cornerstone Mortgage offices Grand Forks and Minot, North Dakota along with Aberdeen, South Dakota. Cornerstone Bank provides an expansive product offering while staying true to their mission of providing access to financial experts who give straight answers and the best possible financial options. Cornerstone's offerings include business and personal loans, deposits and cash management services, online and mobile banking along with mortgage services.