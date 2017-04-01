News By Tag
Cadcorp selected to provide intranet web mapping to South Gloucestershire Council
South Gloucestershire Council to introduce Cadcorp enterprise GIS platform with priority on intranet requirements.
Cadcorp will initially be supplying its off-the-shelf product Web Map Layers with supporting Cadcorp desktop software, training and associated services. GIS is a corporate service used across SGC and Web Map Layers will be used to extend the reach and range of data deployed within the Council.
Central to the Council's decision to select Cadcorp was the software's intranet and internet GIS capabilities such as easy display of mapping on all common browsers and mobile devices. Given the open nature of Cadcorp software, these components can be used to complement existing GIS and database products already utilised by SGC.
Martin McGarry, managing director at Cadcorp commented: "In our experience, UK Local Authorities regularly undertake an evaluation to ensure they're getting value for money and are implementing solutions that meet best practice. We're delighted that Cadcorp's portfolio of GIS products fulfilled SGC's requirements."
Cadcorp software is being used by UK Local Government Authorities, either directly or integrated in other applications provided by Cadcorp's technology partners. Web Map Layers is replacing legacy systems at a number of UK Local Authorities including Arun District Council, Warrington Borough Council, Sefton Borough Council and Halton Borough Council. To find out more, visit http://www.cadcorp.com/
