South Shore Line offers CUBS EXTRA train for home opener and ring ceremony games

-- The South Shore Line (SSL) announced today that it will run an extra eastbound departure from Millennium Station 90 minutes following the conclusion of the World Champion Chicago Cubs home opener on April 10 and following the ring day game on April 12.The CUBS EXTRA will depart Millennium and travel non-stop to Hegewisch and then make all regular stops terminating at Carroll Ave. Station in Michigan City.The CUBS EXTRA train will not serve Hudson Lake or South Bend.Check out the SSL schedule for train times & fares at www.mysouthshoreline.com.· Take the SSL to Millennium Station.· Walk to CTA Washington Station. (Head west on Randolph St. for one block, and turn south on State St. The entrance is adjacent to Macy's.)· Take the Red Line to Addison stop in Wrigleyville.· Take a short walk to Wrigley Field. (Head west on Addison St. for ½ block.)· Immediately following the game, walk from Wrigley Field to the Red Line Addison stop in Wrigleyville.· Take the Red Line to CTA Washington Station. (The entrance is adjacent to Macy's.)· Walk to Millennium Station and get on SSL train.The South Shore Line is a commuter rail line operated by the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) between Millennium Station in downtown Chicago and the South Bend International Airport in South Bend, Indiana.