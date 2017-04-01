 
News By Tag
* Android App Development
* Android Apps
* Android Developers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Mobile
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
7654321

Appinventiv Rendering World-class Android App Development Services

Appinventiv has always been developing android apps with extreme pursuit of excellence and implementing best practices in their app development services.
 
 
android app development services
android app development services
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Android App Development
* Android Apps
* Android Developers

Industry:
* Mobile

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

NEW YORK - April 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Appinventiv, is a mobile app development company with a complete difference. It has managed an exceptional growth in the last two years, staying ahead of the intense competition in the app development marketplace. It has empowered brands all over the globe with its best-in-class, responsive Android app development services. It has relentlessly stayed on its path of developing quality apps for clients with pursuit of excellence and implementing best practices in the Android app development services rendered by it.

Android is preferred being an open-source platform, building zest across the entire mobility space. It is widely accepted in the developing nations in comparison with the iOS platform offering a much more cost-effective solution. There is an escalation in the demands for mobile apps all over the world and they make it sure that they develop wonderful apps based on brilliant ideas, result of many a brainstorming sessions.

There are many benefits of Android app development. Android has lower barriers for entry as it has a software development kit (SDK),  which minimizes the development and licensing costs. The magic of using Android as a platform lies in the fact that the Android SDK is an open-source platform, freely available to developers, which enables an interaction with the community for the objective of fulfilling the needs of mobile app development. Moreover, you can tweak and integrate your mobile app as per your business requirements. Furthermore,  Android is scripted in Java language, with a rich set of libraries. It is most aptly termed as the preferred platform among the app developers, as it is easier to adopt and script code while using it. The proficient app developers at Appinventiv are extremely adept in developing customized solutions with advanced skills on latest tools and technologies.

About Appinventiv

Appinventiv is a leading mobile app development company which has achieved stupendous success of delivering world-class mobile apps. It develops business-centric apps across a wide range of platforms like Android, iOS and iPad. It has a highly skilled team of app developers who are constantly working hard, using the latest technologies like iBeacons, IoT and Wearables. They excel in driving your business by maximizing the profit for your esteemed organization by providing end-to-end solutions as per the business requirements of its customers.

So, if you are seeking for an ideal Android app development company (https://appinventiv.com/android-application-development) that can give a concrete shape to your brilliant app idea into a real-life solution by creating perfect apps then contact us at Appinventiv.

Feel free to contact us at: https://appinventiv.com

Media Contact
Prateek Saxena
+91-8826909998
info@appinventiv.com
End
Source:Appinventiv
Email:***@appinventiv.com
Posted By:***@appinventiv.com Email Verified
Tags:Android App Development, Android Apps, Android Developers
Industry:Mobile
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AppInventiv technologies News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share