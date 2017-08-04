News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Partying In Palm Beach! Kraviz Center 4-8-17
Celebutante extravaganza! #theeventgroup rocks it like a broadway show!
If you have ever been to an affair prepared by #TheEventGroup of Pompano Beach, Florida, you would know it was going to be an over-the-top extravaganza with only the most cutting edge technology, and decor that matches the likes of a #Broadway show. From chocolate water falls for Willy Wonka themes, sports arenas that #MichaelJordan would be proud of, or an ambience of #NYC #TimeSquare lights, this crew puts on a production like no other. A hidden gem, #TheEventGroup often does parties for celebrities, philanthropic galas, traditional and #LGBT weddings, as well as music festivals (#UltraMusicFestival)
In Palm Beach this week (April 8th at the Kravis Center), #TheEventGroup takes it's top talent, a crew that often works 24 hours straight to make a client smile from ear to ear, to put together a #Mitzvah for a young lady and her philanthropic family. The #SuperSweet 13 year old is a Broadway star herself, and the family has it's roots in changing lives in the medical arena discovering one of the very first long term cancer treatments. A modest 13 year old, the young lady is anything but flashy and works hard to preserve her stellar talent and career on #Broadway in #NYC. However, affairs of this magnitude amongst the Jewish community do not go unnoticed. With celebrities often gracing the stages of these events, #TheEventGroup always promises to fulfill the requests of the clients and their partying participants. While we cannot quite say who's going to make the VIP list at this event, I would certainly crouch outside waiting for the impending arrival if I were the #Press or #Media.
The founders of #TheEventGroup, Joel Clendenin and Philip Bregman are constantly conjuring up new and innovative ideas in the party planning industry. Together, with their production crew, in house management team, and sales reps, they never fail to surprise, add in an extra feature or two, or creatively build a custom set that meet the visions of the clients. They are often quiet about their success as they like to keep their top clients' anonymity, but surely recognition is well deserved by this #EventsandEntertainment group. From #StarWars to #CountryClub Christmas parties, #TheEventGroup is probably noted as the #BestInTheBusiness in South Florida, and probably the entire state of #Florida. So, if you're thinking about an event, quinceanera, corporate luncheon, #mitzvah, #weddingbells, or just want a good reason to throw a party, get in touch with them because these #humble heroes will surprise you with a #creative twist on your ideas that will have you spinning faster in excitement than a kid with a sugar rush in the #WillyWonka factory.
WWW.TheEventGroup.Net (http://www.theeventgroup.net/%
Check us out on Instagram!
Phone: 954-969-9727
Media Contact
Dr. Sarit J. Levy
561-502-1978
ceo@synergystrategists.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse